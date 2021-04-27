Spider-Man: Far From Home actor confirms return for Spider-Man 3

A Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is returning for the sequel.

J.B. Smoove confirmed to The Daily Zeitgeist that he'd be back for Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. While talking about his roles in both the Marvel and DC universes, Smoove commented: "I just did the new Spider-Man."

In Far From Home, Smoove plays one of Peter Parker's teachers named Mr. Dell, who accompanies the class on their European trip. The actor also voices Frank the Plant in DC's Harley Quinn animated series, and played Leon in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The plot of Spider-Man 3 is still mostly shrouded in mystery, but Smoove returning indicates we can expect more high school scenes. In fact, back in November, news broke that Marvel had permission to film in two locations used for Peter's school in Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel. Considering Far From Home ended with Spidey framed for Mysterio's murder, it's up in the air whether Peter will actually be returning to school, or whether we'll be catching up with his friends instead.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to delve into Marvel's multiverse, with Alfred Molina recently confirming his appearance in the movie as Doc Ock, a role he previously played in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report claims Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be back as their respective versions of the web-slinging hero, and Jamie Foxx is reportedly returning as Electro, a part he last played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The threequel also seems set to feature Doctor Strange, with the first officially released photos suggesting Peter, MJ, and Ned are in a Sanctum Santorum – though not necessarily the one in the US.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release December 17, 2021 as part of Marvel Phase 4. While you wait, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order to get up to speed.