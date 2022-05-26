Sony wants to triple its PC gaming revenue in the next 12 months

The PlayStation bosses at Sony have enormous plans for PC gaming over the next financial year, with expectations set that the company will make $300 million from PC games over the next 12 months.

Speaking at an investor briefing (opens in new tab) early this morning, Sony president Jim Ryan took some time to reflect on the company’s relationship with PC. Sony reveals it made $80 million from PC games over the 2021 financial year (which ended on March 31, 2022). That’s a dang good improvement on the $35 million seen the year prior. This financial year looks to be the big one, though, as Sony expects to make $300 million in PC sales.

The company points to the success of previous PlayStation exclusives that have made their way over to PC. Horizon Zero Dawn is the star of the show, with life-to-date revenue now sitting at $60 million. Meanwhile, God of War and Days Gone are now sitting at $26.2 million and $22.7 million, respectively.

How Sony expects to drive that revenue remains to be seen. The company set up the PlayStation PC publishing label (opens in new tab) back in 2021, though the only upcoming release revealed is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, due this year. Sony certainly isn’t shy of more exclusives to port to PC, with Bloodborne, Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us all high on PC player’s wishlists.

The answer, though, could lie in the future. Sony plans to grow its live-service franchises to three from one over the next 12 months. We only know of MLB The Show 2022 at the time of writing, which leaves two unconfirmed. Mind you, Sony is in the process of buying Destiny 2 developer Bungie (opens in new tab), so that could figure in here, too.

It also looks like Sony plans to release more of its games on PC and mobile going forward. In fact, close to half of the company’s releases could end up being on those platforms by 2025, at which point Sony hopes to have 12 live-service games on the go.

(Image credit: Sony)

“PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market,” Ryan says (via VGC (opens in new tab)).

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere.”

The investor intrigue doesn’t stop there, either. We have also found out that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV show (opens in new tab) is heading to Netflix, while God of War is going to Amazon. For all you peripheral fans, PSVR 2 will have over 20 first and third-party games at launch.

