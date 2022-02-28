Someone has bought the Silent Hill website, and it isn't Konami

The Silent Hill website is no longer controlled by Konami.

The publisher has let its ownership of the website silenthill.com expire, allowing someone else to swoop in and buy it.

Konami's care for Silent Hill has been lax of late, to say the least. There hasn't been a main entry in the beloved survival horror series since 2012's Silent Hill: Downpour. And showing Konami up for its lack of love for the franchise is an eagle-eyed fan who's taken over ownership of the game's official website.

The new owner also appears to have made some changes. As reported by PC Gamer, if you navigate to the Silent Hill website, you're now greeted with a page titled "He Was First". On the page is an image of a recent tweet by Masahiro Ito. The tweet reads, "I wish I hadn't designed fxxkin Pyramid Head".

The apparent reason behind Ito's original tweet is that the artist doesn't like the overuse of Pyramid Head's iconic and horrifying image. In a tweet that has since been deleted, he said, "To use PH in many titles makes PH cheaper".

In December 2019, Konami also forgot to renew its licence leading to the silenthill.com domain name being on sale for $9,835.

Despite not keeping up with its website ownership for the series, Konami may not be ready to call it a day on Silent Hill. It's rumoured that multiple games are currently in development, with one reportedly being worked on by Kojima Productions.

Silent Hill's future may still be uncertain, but series creator Keiichiro Toyama, along with other survival horror aficionados, are set to bring the scares with Slitterhead. Check out everything we know about the game in our Slitterhead guide.