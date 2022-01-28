Simon Pegg teases another collaboration with Edgar Wright: "There's been ideas thrown around"

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright may be re-teaming again soon, according to Pegg. The pair are known for their collaboration on the Cornetto trilogy – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End – which Wright directed and Pegg starred in. The pair also co-wrote the screenplays of all three movies.

"With Edgar and I, we have to just get our schedules in order so that we can write together again," Pegg told ComicBook.com . "We're talking about stuff, there's been ideas thrown around and we're circling something. But obviously he's really busy, I'm really busy. It's not like the old days when we were just trying to get seen and we had all that time. Now things are a little more complicated. But there's room in my heart for all that stuff and I obviously want to work with Edgar and Nick [Frost] again because they're my mates and it means we get to hang out more."

The pair certainly have been busy in recent years – Pegg recently wrote and starred in the Prime Video horror comedy series Truth Seekers with frequent collaborator Nick Frost. He's also a star of the Mission: Impossible franchise and had a role in The Boys season 1.

Meanwhile, Wright released two movies in 2021 – the psychological horror movie Last Night in Soho and the documentary The Sparks Brothers about Ron and Russell Mael of music duo Sparks.