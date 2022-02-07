Batman, Robin, Deathstroke Shadow War crossover concludes in May with a bang ... and Prometheus

Writer Joshua Williamson's three-title 'Shadow War' crossover between the monthly Batman, Deathstroke Inc., and Robin series continues and concludes in May with the final chapters, along with two specials putting a bow on the aftermath of the assassination of classic (and great!) Batman supervillain Ra's al Ghul.

The action continues in May 3's Batman #123 drawn by Howard Porter prominently featuring (as you can see by the cover art above) one of DC's most dangerous villains of all time - Prometheus - along with the long-awaited father-son reunion of the Caper Crusader and the Boy Wonder.

All that and a cliffhanger.

Plus Williamson writes a backup story drawn by Trevor Hairsine showing what happens when Slade Wilson is infected with Joker's toxin.

The action continues three weeks later May 24's Deathstroke, Inc. #9 and Robin #14.

in Deathstroke, Inc. drawn by Paolo Pantelena, a "tragic death" escalates the Shadow War. We're gonna assume this means another death and not just Ra's' so it looks like the body count will rise.

Robin #14 main cover by Jonboy Meyers (Image credit: DC)

Then in Robin, drawn by Roger Cruz and Norm Rapmund, it's a three-way fight in this three-way crossover between Batman Inc., the League of Shadows, and the Secret Society and it looks like Robin will reveal the truth of who really killed Ra's.

Then on May 31, the whole shebang wraps up in Shadow War: Omega #1, the 48-page one-shot special written by Williamson (who else?) with art by Stephen Segovia and covers by Jonboy Meters, Mikel Janin, and James Stokoe.

According to DC, there's been a real "mastermind" behind 'Shadow War' (early, wild guess ... Ra's himself?) and Batman and Robin must team to put a stop to their plans.

Plus Shadow War: Omega #1 leads into DC's next big summer event. Whether that's the same big summer event Justice League #75 and Justice League Incarnate #5 both lead into remains to be seen, but since they're all written by Williamson, it's a safe bet it is.

And finally, there's also the one-shot anthology Shadow War Zone in which Williamson is joined by some other writers to showcase the "spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU."

We told you more about that one last week including about the special variant cover that pays homage to a classic Marvel X-Men cover.

So check out all the May 'Shadow War' covers and variants and DC's full descriptions below, which Newsarama readers get to see first.

BATMAN #123 "SHADOW WAR" PART 5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Backup written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Backup art by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22



Batman and Robin are finally reunited! Together they will hunt for the truth behind the death of Ra's al Ghul! But then who is left to defend the Secret Society against the League of Shadows? Deathstroke's fight against the Demon's Shadow ends with a shocking cliffhanger!

Plus, what happens when you get Deathstroke infected with Joker toxin? Find out in the epic backup story!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #9 "SHADOW WAR" PART 6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by PAOLO PANTALENA

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by JEROME OPEÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22



A tragic death sends the Shadow War into overdrive, and Batman and Robin must solve the mystery before more blood is shed! Meanwhile, Deathstroke regroups with the Secret Society to plan an attack on Talia and the League of Shadows. If Talia wanted a war, she's going to get a war!

ROBIN #14 "SHADOW WAR" PART 7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by ROGER CRUZ and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1 :25 variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

AAPI variant cover by DEXTER SOY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22



FIGHT! Batman Inc. versus the League of Shadows versus the Secret Society! Deathstroke versus Talia…and only one will walk away from the fight alive! Robin knows the truth behind Ra's al Ghul's death and races to stop the Shadow War!

SHADOW WAR: OMEGA #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22



THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION!

The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!

SHADOW WAR ZONE #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ED BRISSON,

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and NADIA SHAMMAS

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, ANN MAULINA,

MIKE BOWDEN, and others

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant and 1:25 variant covers by HOWARD PORTER

1:50 variant cover by LEIRIX

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | (All covers are card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22



A special issue that showcases the spread and impact of the Shadow War on the DCU! Talia al Ghul has put out a hit on anyone who has ever worked with Deathstroke—and that includes Black Canary! Where has Luke Fox been? Talia is sick of watching from the sidelines and joins the battle herself! Also featuring the new villain Angel Breaker! What is her connection to Ghost-Maker?

Look for the full DC May 2022 solicitations on Newsarama later this month and as always you can find all of DC and Marvel's solicitations here.