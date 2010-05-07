SFX Spurious Awards

Benjamin Button in Fringe , Jeremy Vine in V , an ode to the TARDIS and loads more in this week’s set of pointless awards

MOST UNEXPECTED GUEST STAR OF THE WEEK

Benjamin Button in Fringe . Who’da thought it?

SURPRISING CROSSOVER OF THE WEEK

And while we’re on the subject of Doctor Who , we didn’t realise quite how far the effect of that time/space crack was reaching. It even seems to have crept into the latest incarnation of the Dolby Digital logo.

LYRICS OF THE WEEK

Anything that includes the phrase “briode nebuliser” deserves some sort of gong, and this tribute to the Doctor’s type 40 TARDIS is rather sweet.

APOLOGY OF THE WEEK

The annoying animated Graham Norton gets his just desserts after ruining the end of “The Time Of Angels”.





SF ELECTION GAG OF THE WEEK

The Ridiculant ran a spoof election night Twitter thread which contained such gems as “Daleks hold Skaro North on a reduced majority” and “Waiting on the first results from Mordor South”, but our favourite had to be the brief and to the point, “Zod takes Earth”.

FLOATING MAN OF THE WEEK

In any other week V would win this category hands down, with its vaguely-confused-looking actors walking around VR sets that are about as convincing as an election promise. But this week the BBC’s political pundit Jeremy Vines wins the prize, because watching him hover inside the BBC election coverage’s various over-the-top computer graphics, designed to make the facts and figures accessible to the terminally thick, was, bizarrely, very much like watching an episode of V . Only more exciting and without a whingey teenage son.

ADVERTS OF THE WEEK

Burger King in the States is promoting its new late-opening hours by using some much-loved horror movie bogeymen... let's hope this doesn't backfire on them by making their customers too frightened to go out after dark, eh?