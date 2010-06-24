SFX Issue 198

Our blindingly early 2011 preview, Inception and a look back at Firefly in the stonking new issue

Free book! Alastair Reynolds’ House Of Suns

In this issue you’re in with the chance of getting yourself a free copy of the rather brilliant House Of Suns by Alastair Reynolds from your nearest participating Waterstone’s. Inside this issue you’ll find a coupon to cut out and take to a Waterstone’s. Limited availability of only 4,000 copies means that you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on one though.

Shhh, it’s Inception

The trailers for Christopher Nolan’s Inception are leaving everyone with questions. Well, here’s a set of 20 things you need to know about Inception to get you started before the film’s release on 16 July.

2011 Preview

With the rest of 2010 ( Inception and Tron aside) looking like a washout we take a look at 2011’s top 11 films, with Thor , Captain America , The Green Lantern , and more. It’s everything you need to know about the next 12 months at the movies and everything you’ll want to avoid ( Stretch Armstrong anyone?)

The Summer Of SF Reading

The third and final part of our look into the 100 greatest SF and Fantasy authors around, with a special on William Gibson’s Neuromancer , and this month’s Book Club Lord Of Light by Roger Zelazny.

The House Of Corman

We interview cinematic legend Roger Corman, taking a gander over some of his most popular and most overlooked gems and delving into the creative genius behind it all. Roger Corman helped launch the careers of Jack Nicholson, James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and many more, so it’s about time SFX saluted the B-movie king.

Retro Features

We rewind back this issue to 2002 for a look back at the tragically short lived Firefly , taking a look at the best episodes, the best quotes, and delving into some little known trivia about the series. We also use our Time Machine to take a look at Sam Raimi’s 1981 video nasty The Evil Dead , with Bruce Campbell revealing some interesting facts on the creation of the film.

Profiles

David Blue talks about his role as Eli in Stargate Universe and his hopes for the evolution of the character; Paul Cornell talks to Rob Williams about his new contract with DC on Action Comics, and Pixar good luck charm John Ratzenberger talks about his rise to fame through appearances in The Empire Strikes Back to his latest Toy Story 3 .

Don’t Miss :

Wishlist : Avatar 2 – We break it down for Cameron here, and tell him what he needs to do in Avatar 2 (and what NOT to do), to make it a great sequel.

Spoiler Zone : Ashes To Ashes ! Doctor Who ! FlashForward ! Fringe ! Lost ! Medium ! Smallville ! Stargate Universe ! V ! Oh my!

Big Shot : No Ordinary Family – the spiritual successor to Heroes, taking a Fantastic Four style approach to the superhero drama. Only right that it stars Michael Chiklis then.

Merlin season three heads up this month's Red Alert. Just tell Arthur your ruddy secret already!

Although season five should have been the end for Supernatural the fact that it's: a)brilliant and b) incredibly popular means that we have a whole bonus year with the Winchester Brothers to look forward to. Eric Kripke and Sera Gamble talk about the future of the show.

Stargate Universe season two is filming as we speak! SFX has news on the latest addition to the cast - new villain Robert Knepper.

Andy Diggle takes on Daredevil in this summer's Shadowland crossover mini-series.

Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill gets behind the camera for the movie adaptation of his comic book The Black Pearl. We speak to the former Jedi.

Dark Horse re-launches Doctor Solar, Man Of The Atom in July, with Magnus following soon after. Get the inside scoop in the latest issue.

The Doctor is going on tour with Doctor Who Live, featuring favourite aliens from New Who.

First word on the third season of Sanctuary from show creator Damian Kindler

Rated : Splice , Shrek Forever After , Warehouse 13 , The Crazies , The Lovely Bones , The Restoration Game , Doctor Who: City of the Daleks and Demon’s Souls all come under SFX’s mighty hammer of review justice.

