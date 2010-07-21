See our ace Black Dynamite poster!

Share

Black Dynamite has finally landed a UK release date, nearly a year after we saw it - and loved it - in New York last October.

To support the release, a poster has arrived starring your very own Total Film magazine, with a quote from our Black Dynamite review .

A pitch perfect take on the cheap and nasty Blaxploitation flicks of the 70s, the film follows ex-military, ex-CIA hero Black Dynamite on his kung-fu kicking, nunchuk wielding quest to avenge his brother's death at the hands of 'The Man'.

See the poster below. Click here for a larger version;

Written by and starring Michael Jai White - last seen as Gambol in The Dark Knight - Black Dynamite had us in fits, giggles and fits of giggles.

Probably the most politically incorrect thing since Mel Gibson's last phone call, it's also one of the funniest films you'll see this year. We loved it!

Check out the trailer below;

Black Dynamite is released August 13th.

Dyanmite? Or Dynamite not? Leave a comment then go see this film!

