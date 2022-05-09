Scarlet Witch was supposed to be even darker in Doctor Strange 2, says Elizabeth Olsen

Scarlet Witch almost had an even darker part to play in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, says Elizabeth Olsen. Be warned – major spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange 2!

In the movie, Wanda takes a villainous turn as the Scarlet Witch after being corrupted by the Darkhold, and sets her sights on Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez for her multiversal powers, which would allow Wanda to reunite with her kids. To get to America, Wanda goes on a murderous rampage through both Kamar-Taj and the Illuminati headquarters.

"I was also supposed to kill more," Olsen revealed to Variety. "I had a hard time with it. I was like, these are human beings and Wanda is okay with ending their lives? But I just had to buckle down and think all these people are in her way and she's warned Doctor Strange not to get in her way. And he did. He didn't listen. And so I just had to go from that point of view."

There's no word on just who else was supposed to fall to the Scarlet Witch's powers, but it's hard to imagine she could've been any more murderous – she single-handedly took out Professor X, Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter, after all.

"There's a lot to have learned at the end of that show," Olsen told GamesRadar+ of how her character has changed post-WandaVision. "Although she is accountable for Westview and needs to flee, I do think there is part of her that feels some sort of resolve in allowing her destiny to be this mythic woman of the Scarlet Witch."

