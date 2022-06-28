Save up to a ridiculous 61% on these cheap board games

If you want a night in with friends on the cheap, these cheap board games fit the bill - and some of them have been hit with discounts up to 61%, bringing the overall cost well below $10. More importantly, they're awesome.

One of the top discounts is Blockbuster, bringing the price crashing down to $8.53 at Amazon (was $21.99) (opens in new tab). As we mentioned in our Blockbuster: The Game review, it's got the secret sauce of being accessible but also engaging enough that you'll keep coming back over and over again. And even though that's not its lowest ever price, it isn't far off. That reduction is still aggressively good so far as cheap board games go, too.

Codenames Duet is in a similar position. Slashed to just $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $24.95, it's perfect if you want something for date night or a quiet evening in.

We've listed the top offers on board games below, and more can be found further down the page if these don't tickle your fancy.

(opens in new tab) The Mind | $12.99 $10.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 15% - How good are you at communication? It's time to find out. This is a clever little party game about playing cards in order... but without saying a word. Because big gestures aren't allowed, you'll need to think of another way to get your message across. It's a compelling challenge that will keep you coming back, particularly at that price.



UK price: £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) P for Pizza | $15 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 13% - If you're looking for good 2-player board games or something to play with a small group of friends, P for Pizza is a must-have. A matching game where you have to think up a word based on a prompt before anyone else, it's quickfire fun without being too taxing on the ol' noggin. This is its lowest ever price, too.



UK price: £6.99 at John Lewis (check store stock) (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Codenames Duet | $24.95 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 44% - Want to take a break from competitive board games? This co-op spin on the classic Codenames is an excellent choice. You and your partner each know the identity of different secret agents on the board, and the aim is to uncover them all... but you can only communicate through code and associations. That makes for an engaging challenge and a good bonding experience all in one, so we can highly recommend it if you've got a couple's date night booked in.



UK price: £15.95 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) The Chameleon | $18.50 $16.82 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 10% - How good are you at lying? The Chameleon puts that to the best in a one of the best bluffing board games. Most players see a topic they have to come up with a word to describe it, but one (the secret chameleon) has no idea what that topic is. As such, they've got to fit in and try not to get exposed. It's brilliant.



UK price: £24.99 at Amazon (no discount) (opens in new tab)



If you ask us, many of these have a place on lists of the best party board games; they're real crowd-pleasers that won't get boring too quickly. They'll also go down very well with folks who don't play board games on the regular, mostly because they're so accessible.

More of today's board game deals

Naturally, these aren't the only offers floating around today. You can check out more via our guide to board game deals, or by taking a look at our bargain-hunting software below. It'll find the lowest available prices on must-have board games, so it's well worth dropping in on.

Looking for recommendations? Don't miss these board games for adults, board games for 2 players, or board games for families. With the sales extravaganza on the way as well, we'd suggest familiarizing yourself with the upcoming Prime Day board game deals so that you're ready to save as much money as possible.