Save over $400 on this G15 gaming laptop deal as part of Dell’s Black Friday sale

No doubt you've been looking for a Black Friday gaming laptop deal to get you a machine to call your own. And Dell has answered your call: its G15 Gaming Laptop, complete with GTX 1650 graphics card, is $599.99 direct from Dell. That's down from its original value of $1018.99. That's enough of a saving to start thinking about which Black Friday gaming monitor deals should be snapped up.

You're going to have to be super speedy, however. Over half of Dell's stock for this Black Friday offer has gone as of writing. The amount claimed has gone up again after literally typing this sentence. So be quick. It's little wonder it's so popular: grabbing a gaming laptop with this much power for under $600 is exceedingly rare.

G15 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1650 | $1018.99 G15 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1650 | $1018.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $419 - The G15 comes with all the tools required to get your game on: 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB RAM. Be quick, though. Stock is selling out fast. It's a lean gaming machine but great value for money at this price.



The key takeaway here is what's under the hood. Namely, the GTX 1650. It may not be the most powerful card on the market, but it is able to comfortably run multiplayer shooters such as Apex Legends and Fortnite at 60fps. More intensive games, such as Forza Horizon 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, can also be run to a good standard. Anything from pre-2020 is fair game, if you ask us. If you're not too worried about AAA gaming or just want a second, portable device to take around with you, the G15 has you covered.

For us, this is about a solid all-rounder as you can get on the gaming laptop market, especially for those on a budget. It's sturdy, powerful, and the 15.6" display towers over some of its other competitors.

More of today's Black Friday gaming laptop deals

More of today's Black Friday deals

There's plenty more out there today, too: Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals are well worth your attention. Now that you're sitting comfortably (or maybe not), it's also time to kick back and check out the Black Friday gaming chair deals on offer.