Save over $300 on this brilliant early Black Friday deal on RTX 30-series gaming laptop

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are here and this Gigabyte's 15.6" G5 model going for just $849.99 at Newegg exemplifies that. This is a saving of up to $350, making this by far the cheapest we've ever seen this laptop. Not bad at all when you consider that it comes with a 30-series Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 16GB RAM - a couple of great specs at this price.

Over on Amazon, the same device will set you back $100 more than Newegg's price, and that's after a $20 price drop in October. This discount takes the G5 down way further than other retailers, although you will need to complete a downloadable rebate form (available via Newegg) to get the best possible price.

Of course, if you're after something a little more powerful, Gigabyte has a few more of its machines featuring in the Black Friday gaming laptop deals out there. Best Buy has a $450 discount on this top-end Aorus laptop, which offers some serious gear under the hood with an RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

You'll find more information on both of these offers just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday gaming laptop deals further down the page. If you're looking for something more professional than playful, however, check out all the best Black Friday laptop deals available now.

Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

$1,199 GIGABYTE G5 MD-51US123SH | $1,199 $849 at Newegg

Save $350 - With an impressive 15.6" 144Hz display, a decent 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti paired with 16GB RAM, and an 11th-gen i5 Intel processor, this is a great laptop at an industry-beating price.



$2,349.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop | $2,349.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - At almost $500 off, this Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop offers some serious bang for your buck, especially with a powerful RTX 3080 GGPU under the hood at Best Buy.

