Save $300 on this 65" Samsung QLED TV in one of the best early Black Friday discounts

If you're looking for a new TV to bring out the best in your next-gen consoles, your Black Friday gaming deal is already here. A younger sibling to one of our highest picks on the list of best gaming TVs is currently discounted on Amazon to the lowest price we've seen since July: the Samsung Q80T 65 inch QLED TV has been discounted to $1,497.99, which is a deal that's unlikely to be topped this shopping season.

Samsung Q80T 65 inch QLED 4K TV: $1,799.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

This TV has just about everything you'd want in a new screen to plug your PS5 or Xbox Series X into. Support for 4K and HDR is just the beginning: Samsung's QLED technology makes for brighter brights and deeper darks, with impressively vibrant colors throughout the range. Just as important, it supports a native 120hz refresh rate, which means you'll be able to enjoy every frame of those extra-performant games.

On top of features that make it great for gaming, Samsung's Q80T series also has one of the most fully featured smart TV integrations on the market, with a system that picks up on what kinds of shows and movies you like to watch so it can make content recommendations across all your supported services.

If you get your new TV all sorted out for that next generation now, that gives you more time to think about all those great new games and accessories you're going to play on it - check out our guide to upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games for more.

