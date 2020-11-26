Save big on the Razer Blade 15 with this Black Friday gaming laptop deal

If you’re anything like me, you prefer your gaming setup to be a little less… cumbersome. Gaming laptops are seemingly dime a dozen these days, but a good gaming laptop deal is somewhat rarer, particular on premium models like Razer laptops, and that's what you'll need if you want to play the latest and greatest titles. Enter, the Razer Blade 15 and one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far. Or several actually, depending on what flavour you go for. Anyway, right now, you can get up to hundreds of dollars/pounds off right now! Go go go!

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals | from $1,549 on Amazon

We’d recommend going for the RTX 2070 over the 2060 if you can. It can run pretty much any game out there on the market at an exceptional level – including the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. Throw in a 144hz screen into the mix and you’ve not blown away every console for the foreseeable future. Instead of being capped at 60 FPS, you can go toe-to-toe with any gaming laptop and rig, all in one easy to carry around 144 FPS package. Plus, all your usual bells and whistles: 16GB RAM (nothing to be sneezed at), Chroma RGB keyboard, and 512 GB SSD. Nonetheless, these are all great Razer machines and the closest you might get to getting a 'truly' cheap Razer laptop.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | i7 CPU | RTX 2060 GPU |144Hz FHD display | $1,800 $1,549.99 on Amazon

A slightly understated amount of under-the-hood graphical power, but this is still a hefty powerhouse capable of running pretty much anything you can think of to a good standard.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | i7 CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 144Hz FHD display | $2,000 $1,799.99 on Amazon

A real beast of a gaming laptop, the Razer Blade shows off its power in a big way with the RTX 2070 graphics card, which is capable of playing the biggest games on the highest settings.

Over in the UK, Amazon are really doling out the discounts. You can save just under £650 with the top-of-the-range Razer Blade 15 with a 4K OLED screen. Need to complete your package? Check out the best discounts with our Black Friday gaming headsets round-up.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model gaming laptop | i7 CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 4K OLED screen | £2,300 £1,652.99 on Amazon UK

By now, you probably know this a powerful piece of kit. Throw in an OLED screen and your games will look even better, giving you pronounced picture quality, with deeper colours and richer images.

