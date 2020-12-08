Save a ton of dough on Certified Refurbished Acer Products on eBay

As millions of customers vie over Black Friday deals, we’re all looking for ways to save on our holiday shopping, while still getting the best for our family, friends, and ourselves. eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program is a great way to save this holiday season. Whether shopping for your family, friends, or even yourself, you should consider eBay’s deals on refurbished Acer laptops and PCs.

Acer Deals

Acer has some fantastic deals through eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program. You can get more bang for your buck and trust that your purchase will meet the high standards of eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found:

(Image credit: acer)

Get this Acer Predator GX gaming laptop for 23% off. When it comes to PC gaming, Acer’s Predator laptops are some of the best on the market and the Predator GX 17.3” laptop is at the top of the line. With 16 GB of RAM, a whopping 2 TB harddrive, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, and a gorgeous 17.3” screen, you cannot go wrong with this gaming machine.

(Image credit: acer)

In addition to high end gaming machines, you can also find some great deals on Chromebooks, like this Acer Chromebook 315, which can be yours for 23% off. With a 1.10 GHz processor and a 32 GB harddrive, the Acer Chromebook 315 makes for a great, reliable laptop for students studying virtually or in person, all for a price that can’t be beat.

(Image credit: acer)

If you prefer something a little less portable, Acer also makes fantastic gaming PCs. You can get 33% off the Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming PC through the eBay Acer Certified Refurbished store. This machine has a 3.20 GHz processor, NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM.

eBay's Certified Refurbished Program

Not just anyone can sell Certified Refurbished products on eBay. There is a strict set of standards that must be met with every single product to use the Certified Refurbished label. Only the manufacturer and a select few approved vendors qualify and only products that are in pristine, like-new condition are allowed. All Certified Refurbished items on eBay come with a manufacturer’s warranty, free shipping, and 30-day free returns. Your product will be shipped with new manuals, new accessories and manufacturer-sealed packaging.

Not only are eBay’s Certified Refurbished products offered at a huge discount, but you’ll also be able to rest easy knowing you’re making an environmentally friendly choice. Save your wallet and the environment this year by shopping eBay Certified Refurbished.

You can shop with confidence knowing that all eBay Certified Refurbished products come with a comprehensive two-year warranty. This warranty protects you against breakdowns and malfunctions, including both mechanical and electrical issues. It covers 100% of parts and labor costs with no deductible and includes AllState’s 24/7 customer support.