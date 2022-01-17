Save 41% on the ridiculously adorable Galactic Snackin' Grogu Baby Yoda toy

To say Galactic Snackin' Grogu was a 'popular' toy over Christmas is probably an understatement, so more than a few of you might be interested to hear that one of the best Star Wars gifts has been hit with a price drop of 41%. That brings the cost down to $49.95 at Amazon instead of $84.99, getting you Baby Yoda for almost half-price (meanwhile, Amazon UK is providing British fans with a 21% discount). Happy Monday!

As the latest animatronic Baby Yoda, Galactic Snackin' Grogu has plenty of improvements over its predecessors - not least of which is a name that makes it sound like a Saturday morning kid's cartoon. Namely, it's got a broader range of motion (including wiggling ears, moving arms, and closing eyes) to go with four accessories that prompt unique responses from the alien frog-thing. These are usually Star Wars-themed snacks from The Mandalorian that you can feed Grogu with, like the space macaroon cookies he seems so fond of, but he also comes with a gearshift toy that he can 'levitate' using the Force. Or, you know, cleverly hidden plastic.

Having seen him in person last year at a Disney preview event, we can confirm that this version of Baby Yoda is heckin' adorable. Just make sure you buy some extra AA batteries to keep Galactic Snackin' Grogu… well, snackin'.

Today's best Baby Yoda toy deal

Galactic Snackin' Grogu | $84.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 41% - Even though we've seen slightly lower prices for Galactic Snackin' Grogu in the past, this is still a very respectable deal. It's far better than the average cost of $79.99 we see elsewhere, anyway.



UK deal - £58.49 £46.29 from Amazon



For more gift ideas, pay a visit to our best Disney gifts page or our guide to the best Harry Potter merchandise.