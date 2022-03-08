RTX 3090 Ti: specs, possible release date, and everything else we know

News has been scarce since the RTX 3090 Ti was officially teased at CES 2022 back in January. Throughout all the rumors and the speculation, one thing lends credence from the haze, and that's the fact that we've actually seen the RTX 3090 Ti, unlike other rumored GPUs, so we know it definitively exists.

We were told to tune in next month for details on the unit, but as we enter March, there's been little substance to grasp onto regarding the company's next flagship "monster GPU". The RTX 3090 Ti is gearing up to be one of the best graphics cards for gaming, befitting the best gaming PCs, much like its predecessor. Here's everything we know so far.

When could the RTX 3090 Ti be released?

It's been rumored that the RTX 3090 Ti could be released as soon as March 29 according to what's been cited from the Chiphell forums. Various sources have reported on this potential date that we've trusted in the past, including Videocardz, so we're inclined to believe that they're right on the money.

Previous RTX 30 series launch events, most notably that of the RTX 3050 and RTX 3080 12GB, did indeed release when speculated, so mark your calendars if you're due a substantial upgrade in 2022.

RTX 3090 Ti specs

If we take Jeff Fisher's word from the official Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address, then the RTX 3090 Ti specs look to be an iterative improvement over the first version of the BFGPU. Fisher is quoted at the end of the presentation stating that the RTX 3090 Ti will include: "40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, 320 tensor teraflops" and feature 24GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 21GB/s.

What we can gather from this information is that the RTX 3090 Ti will feature the same 24GB GDDR6X memory as found in the original model, but with the main benefit of a faster effective memory clock. The RTX 3090 utilizes 19.5 Gbps effective memory, so the RTX 3090 Ti is looking to speed things up a little bit, with the boost to 21 Gbps. That's roughly a 7.7% faster clock. However, It's currently unknown as to how this change will impact gameplay performance. Chances are that the differences will be ultimately minimal save for pushing a couple of extra frames in the highest resolutions your system can render.

Wccftech speculated some of the as-of-yet unannounced differences between the BFGPU versions, including that of potential clock speed variation. It's been alleged that the RTX 3090 Ti could run significantly faster than its first model, with a base clock of 1560Mhz and a boost clock of 1860Mhz, as opposed to the standard RTX 3090's 1400Mhz and 1700Mhz respectively. More interestingly, though, is the slight bump up in CUDA core count, as the RTX 3090 Ti could be running 10,752 over the original's 10,496.

RTX 3090 Ti price

No official pricing has been given by Nvidia as of yet for the RTX 3090 Ti, but we're speculating the starting MSRP to be substantially higher than that of RTX 3090 stock at launch. The RTX 3090 was released with an MSRP of $1,499 / £1,399, being far and away the most expensive Nvidia GPU in the Ampere lineup so far.

If we take RTX 3080 prices and RTX 3080 Ti prices for instance, where the former dropped at $699 and the latter at $1,119, then there's the potential for the RTX 3090 Ti to cost nearly twice as much as the original model.

However, we can also make the jump from RTX 3070 to RTX 3070 Ti prices, then there's also hope that the sum could be far more modest, too. The RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti only feature a price discrepancy of $100, where the major difference between both video cards is in the leap to GDDR6X memory from GDDR6 found on the original model.

In truth, it could go either way, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the RTX 3090 Ti carrying a starting MSRP upwards of $2,000.

