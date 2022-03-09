Rose Byrne stars as an Elvis impersonator in first look at musical comedy Seriously Red

Rose Byrne stars as an Elvis Presley impersonator in the first-look image from new musical comedy Seriously Red — and it's safe to say, we're all shook up over her transformation.

Ahead of the film's world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on Sunday, March 13, Dollhouse Pictures unveiled the still (via Deadline) as part of International Women's Day.

The photo sees Byrne — you'll have to take our word for it — sporting a black, immaculately coiffed hairpiece, a jazzy suit jacket, and a microphone as her "Elvis" performs alongside "Dolly Parton" (played by writer-and-star Krew Boylan).

"We believe women can do anything - including impersonate the KING himself 🕺🏽. Introducing @fullyrosebyrne as ELVIS in Seriously Red," the production company wrote in the caption.

"Rose is a chameleon, she completely embodied Elvis. I didn't even recognize her when she stepped on stage in character. It was magic," director Gracie Otto told the publication. "This was one of the first scenes we filmed with Rose and Krew Boylan as Dolly. Together they brought energy and charisma to the scene."

Featuring a whole bunch of Parton's greatest hits, the movie centers on Red (Boylan), a flame-haired estate agent who packs in her 9 to 5 job, and sets out to break into the world of showbiz as a Dolly Parton impersonator.

As she settles into a life on the road, surrounded by a bunch of messy artists, Red strikes up a romance with Wilson (Bobby Cannavale), who has his own Kenny Rodgers act.

Boylan, whose best known works include Primal and Wild Boys, is said to have had Parton's full support when she was penning the script. Daniel Webber (The Dirt) also features.

After it's screened as part of the Narrative Feature Competition at SXSW, Seriously Red is expected to release sometime later this year. In the meantime, check out our list of best comedy movies.