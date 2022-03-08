Rockstar gives new details on GTA Online's Career Builder

Perks offered to help new players get started

GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X is adding a new feature called Career Builder.

Rockstar recently offered more details on exactly what this means for the game. Career Builder gifts new GTA Online players with a hefty sum of cash to spend on upgrades such as weapons, cars and property. It’s designed to give starters a helping hand to get acquainted with the game’s criminal underworld. 

Only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, the feature should help bring more balance to the game as new starters mix with GTA Online’s long-time players. Fans who’ve already played the game can also start with a brand-new character to grab some of the perks on offer.

Career Builder lets you choose from some of GTA Online’s most popular career paths, including Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner. You’ll also receive GTA$4 million to spend on everything you’ll need to get into the action quickly. You can spend as much or as little of this starting money on upgrading your assets, but $1 million is the maximum that you’ll be able to take into the game itself.

If you’ve already sunk considerable time into GTA Online on previous generation consoles, you can migrate your GTA Online character to PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 15th. In addition, you can transfer your progress in Story Mode from PS4 and Xbox One versions by uploading your save to the Rockstar Games Social Club.

GTA 5 and GTA Online will launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 15th. You can now pre-load them both if you’ve pre-ordered digitally through either the PlayStation or Microsoft Store.

