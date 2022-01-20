Robert Pattinson and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho teaming up for new sci-fi movie

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho has found his next project, and Robert Pattinson is set to star, Deadline reports.

The currently untitled sci-fi movie will be inspired by the upcoming novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, which follows Mickey7, an Expendable – AKA a disposable employee – on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world called Niflheim. When the mission gets too dangerous, the crew turns to Mickey, who can regenerate when he dies – with all his memories still intact.

Bong's last movie was 2019's Parasite, which was a critical success and won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film at the Oscars – the first Korean movie to ever win at the Academy Awards. It was also the first Korean movie to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

A series based on the movie is currently in the works at HBO, with Bong and Adam McKay on board as executive producers. Tilda Swinton and Mark Ruffalo are rumored to be starring. Bong has also directed the English-language movies Okja and Snowpiercer, and he also helmed Mother, The Host, and Memories of Murder.

As for Pattinson, his next role is as the Caped Crusader in The Batman , which releases this March. He recently starred in the Netflix thriller The Devil All the Time and Christopher Nolan's sci-fi actioner Tenet.