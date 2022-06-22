Star Wars fans want Reva to get her own spin-off after Obi-Wan Kenobi

By published

The finale sets up a new story for Reva

Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale had a lot to take in – so you may have missed one line that neatly sets the stage for a spin-off with one of its original characters. Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 follow.

Having shunned the Dark Side after refusing to mirror Anakin’s own actions during Order 66, Moses Ingram’s Reva brings Luke back to Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Obi-Wan confronts her, telling the former Inquisitor, "Who you become now, that is up to you." He ends the exchange by saying: “Now you’re free. We both are."

Even if Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 doesn’t come to pass, the scene was enough to get Star Wars fans onboard for a Reva spin-off on Disney Plus.

"This can't be the end of Reva's story," one wrote on Twitter. "She turned out to the best part of the show. Honestly, I was even more riveted by her than I was by Obi-Wan and Vader. Whether she gets a spin-off, shows up in a 2nd season of this, or another show, we have to see her again."

"I hope we get a Reva spin-off," added another (opens in new tab). "I hope we get to see her on her struggle to be a Jedi again." Others were in agreement (opens in new tab): "Fuck the haters. Give me that Reva spin-off series NOW! I want more stuff set in this era, and after that episode I want more of Moses Ingram."

"I barely ever cry at TV shows but #ObiWan made me cry twice tonight. For #Reva and for Anakin. They’re such beautiful parallels of one another. I really hope we get a spin-off for her. (And I wouldn’t say no to a Vader one too)" said one viewer (opens in new tab). Another commented (opens in new tab), "Give me a #Reva spin-off show."

Nothing official yet, though. Sorry. In the meantime, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows currently in the works.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.