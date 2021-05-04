Returnal save points - how progression and saving works in Sony's looper shooter

The Returnal no save mechanic is confusing a lot of players jumping into Housemarque's roguelite for the first time, especially if they've never played a similar game before. Games of this ilk – think Hades, The Binding of Isaac, Crypt of the NecroDancer, etc. – differ every time you play through the game, providing new items and power-ups, which mean that you essentially start over from the beginning each time, kind of. When runs can vary massively, and some times take a lot of time, the ability to save and come back would be useful. However, here are all the details on why there's no save function in Returnal and how it works.

Returnal no save mechanic explained

(Image credit: Sony)

So does Returnal save your progress? Technically yes, but there are no save points in a given run specifically. You have to either wait until you finish a run, then you can close the game and the autosave will remember the progress you've made in previous runs. Or, you can put the PS5 into rest mode, which is developer Housemarque's current solution to saving your mid-run process. So, for example, if you've made it to the Derelict Citadel but you want to stop playing, you just have to put the whole console into rest mode. If you close the game down - or an update closes it down while you're not looking - then the next time you boot the game up, you'll have to start a brand new run.

Some items and unlocks are permanent though. Ether is a currency that persists throughout runs and one of the things you can spend it on is Cthonos by your ship, which unlocks new artefacts and consumables for the item pool. These aren't guaranteed, but you essentially unlock the chance to find them on each new run. Throughout the story, you'll also find new mechanics and tools like the sword and grappling hook, both of Selene can permanently access after acquiring.

It's worth noting that Housemarque has heard players' complaints that they'd like a save function in the game, but has nothing to announce as of yet. Hopefully we'll see one introduced to the game at a later date.