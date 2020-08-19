Ram V partnering with Thought Bubble for online writing workshop

Writer Ram V has partnered with the comic art festival Thought Bubble for a special writing workshop. The workshop will be online as part of the UK convention's 2020 'digital con' event in place of its physical event which has been postponed due to COVID-19.

'The Process with Ram V' is a two-hour writing workshop scheduled to occur Saturday, August 29 beginning at 6 p.m. GMT. The workshop "will focus on the process of taking a story idea from concept to finished script and will include Ram’s perspectives on story structure, creating dramatic tension, character-focused plotting, writing for the comics medium and tips on how to craft a successful pitch."

(Image credit: Thought Bubble)

Ram V is the current writer of DC's Justice League Dark, and is scheduled to take over Catwoman later this year. He previously wrote the series Paradiso and These Savage Shores, among others.

V's workshop is intended to be useful to beginners, but will also include some skills-training for those with scriptwriting experience.

Signups for the online workshop is open now on a first-come, first-serve basis - with a limit of 30 participants.

For those not able to make that cutoff, four additional spots in the workshop will be auctioned off by Thought Bubble with proceeds going to a charity of the festival's choosing. These four participants will receive access like the 30 signups, but will also be invited to take part in the on-camera interactive portion of Ram V's workshop.

The two-hour workshop will be livestreamed to all participants, and be followed by a Q&A session.

The full recorded event will be made available to the general public on November 14 as part of Thought Bubble's formal digital version of their convention weekend.