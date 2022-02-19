Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 1 is called Demon Veil, and here's what it includes

Ubisoft has just unveiled what's heading to Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 1, entitled Demon Veil. Not only does it introduce Azami, a new Japanese Operator, a new map, and a permanent Team Deathmatch game mode, but it also ushers in gameplay updates including Attacker Repick, universal sights, and more.

"Enigmatic" new medium-speed, medium-health Defender Azami comes equipped with the "Kiba Barrier gadget, her throwable canisters deploy an expandable material that solidifies into a bulletproof surface, providing fast cover". Her gadget allows her to quickly repair holes in walls and floors, "creating a more mobile and versatile defensive approach". Her loadout features a 9X19SVN or an ACS12 as a primary weapon and a D-50 as her secondary.

"Alongside Azami, an exclusive new map arrives mid-season for the first time in Rainbow Six Siege in three years: Emerald Plains," Ubisoft teases. "Set in Ireland, this modern country club challenges players to master a new environment and its multiple levels."

Attacker Repick also arrives in Year 7 Season 1 across all game modes in Quick Match, Unranked, Ranked, and Pro League playlists. This enables Attackers to change their Operator and loadout during the Preparation Phase, which should "bring more impact during the Preparation Phase by allowing Attackers to use the intel gathered and adjust their strategy", and the match header has now been updated to help make informed decisions when changing your Operator or loadout.

That's not all, either. Demon Veil brings a permanent Team Deathmatch game mode "created to provide the perfect environment for players to warm up and practice their aim before competitive matches", Match Replay for console players, a spectator mode that has been available on PC since 2020, and Operator balancing updates for Goyo and Valkyrie. Oh, and there's a new exclusive Elite skin for Nomad, too.

"Y7S1 will also introduce a new Incentive Program," Ubisoft adds, "when players report issues on R6Fix and have their status reach 'Under Investigation', they will receive one reward per season, determined by the highest severity issue out of all their reports. Players on both the Test Server and the Live Server can report issues and have a chance to receive each season's reward during the following season's Test Server."

As yet there's seemingly no confirmed release date, but we'll keep you posted as and when that changes.

Don't forget, there's fun to be had in Rainbow Six's other big game, Extraction, this weekend. The first Rainbow Six Extraction Crisis Event is live now - available to all players at no extra cost - giving them the chance to earn special new gear in exchange for overcoming big challenges.

Spillover tasks players to take new dissolution agent canisters - nine in total - which must be set up and guard against waves of Archaean enemies until you take out the colony or they take your whole team out. Jump into Rainbow Six Extraction at any point during the event this weekend and you'll unlock the auto-turret, which automatically tracks and fires upon enemies.