PS5 wireless headset guide: cut the cords with your new-gen console

A PS5 wireless headset is rapidly becoming the weapon of choice for PS5 (and PS4, to an extent) owners. Like traditional hard drives giving way to SSDs, the territory of wired headsets is fast being encroached upon by wireless headsets - and we're here to help you embrace this no matter whether you've been lucky enough to get a PS5 or are still chasing PS5 stock.

Now, don't get us wrong, there will always be a place for a PS5 wired headset. Sometimes you can't beat the flexibility that connection provides, and a lack of signal dropout - to say nothing of low latency - can't be ignored. Plus, some of the best PS5 headsets (and best Xbox Series X headsets) are wired models. However, getting a PS5 wireless headset is a particularly astute move right now - they offer greater flexibility and less faff. In fact, they're some of the best PS5 accessories out there.

The number of PS5 wireless headsets that will play nice with the previous-gen is not too bad, either. From Turtle Beach headsets to Sony headsets for gaming to Sennheiser gaming headsets, it's clear that a large proportion of the big players are eager to offer compatibility with both generations. This means such a headset could be your tether-free version of the best PS4 headset simultaneously. Nice.

Over time, the number of best PS5 wireless headset options is likely to grow and become quite an impressive list. As makers release more, and as we test more, this list will become richer and richer. For example, we'd expect to see more of the likes of Razer headsets, Astro headsets, and Logitech headsets as we progress deeper into this generation, all offering the best PS5 wireless headset for you.

The best PS5 wireless headsets

The official Sony PS5 wireless headset is now my go-to PS5 headset. And that's because it is just superb. There's no doubting that it also offers benefits from being the official companion of the PS5. Boasting the same aesthetics and design language, the Pulse 3D headset is easily the best and, well, easiest way to tap into the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech.

And the quality is noticeable, immediately. From the pre-loaded Astro's Playroom to bigger, heavier hitters like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the investment in the Tempest audio engine, and how the PUlse 3D delivers it to you, is exceptional; the drivers cover all parts of the audio spectrum brilliantly, with better bass than the official PS4 headsets to boot.

Elsewhere, the built-in mic is reliable and clear, though not being a boom mic does mean it picks up some background noise and isn't quite as crisp. But this is nitpicking. The Pulse 3D has set a high bar for PS5 wireless headsets, and it's likely to remain around the top of these lists for the entire generation, based on what it's capable of and demonstrating already.

Leading the way early on for the third-party makers of PS5 wireless headsets is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P. It's a fabulous headset and oozes SteelSeries quality from every angle. It's got a slick and tidy design that also feels robust and solid in the hands - but it's also comfortable and light on the head. The familiar SteelSeries ski-goggle headband makes it easy to adjust, too.

The microphone is of the highest quality and is retractable, so can be easily put out of the way for single-player playtime. Meanwhile, all the onboard controls are neat, tidy, and responsive. Having a sidetone (hearing your own voice) dial is a nice bonus, and the feature set on PC offers a good amount of customization options as well.

The real quality comes, of course, in the audio, and this is superb. It's crisp, clear, and detailed. There's a tiny bit lacking at the bottom end, perhaps, but this doesn't impact use and the audio experience. To get specific, the 40mm drivers do a great job of giving me Valhalla's music, natural sounds, and much of the combat noises, while also capturing the combat sounds excellently in the likes of Godfall (don't @ me), and Spider Man.

If you're after the best third-party PS5 wireless headset, then this is it. It's also compatible with PS4 too which is excellent news!

Leading the line of Turtle Beach's Gen 2 headsets, the Stealth 700 is a perfect PS5 wireless headset. It's had a design upgrade from the previous incarnation with a new, subtler aesthetic, and a flip-to-mute mic that folds neatly into the earcup's design and form. The controls have also been shuffled around a bit to now only feature on one earcup and all are easy to use.

Still, the new design's greatest success is that it's incredibly comfortable. Supple memory foam cushions with Aerofit cooling gel are a highlight, ensuring you can wear them for hours at a time with no aches or strains.

Importantly, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset sounds excellent. Its large drivers give you some great all-around sound, and the ability to fine-tune the audio to your liking with the Audio Hub adds depth to the possible soundscapes. The Superhuman Hearing feature is a worthy inclusion too and stays true to Turtle Beach headsets' exemplary track record in first-person shooters and online shooters. A great headset that'll cover you for both PS4 and PS5, and a terrific PS5 wireless headset overall.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 An excellent mid-range PS5 wireless headset Acoustic design: Closed Back, over ear | Drivers: 50mm | Battery life: 15 hours | Weight: 580g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC AU $129 View at mwave AU $130 View at Ebay Prime AU $139.09 View at Amazon Solid battery life Comfortable for glasses wearers Excellent audio and microphone accuracy Next-gen compatible Plastic across headband feels cheap Ear cups started to hurt after long-term wear

If you're looking to maximise bang-to-buck value for your PS5 wireless headset, then the second generation of Turtle Beach Stealth 600s is a great set to consider. Compatible with PS4 and PC too, the positioning of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 as a mid-range headset is likely to be an astute one and attract loads of players who want to maximise their PS5 audio experience without going overboard on price.

With nicely-tuned 50mm drivers, a solid 15-hour battery life, a comfortable fit (even with glasses), the bang for buck value is strong. But when you throw in an easy setup process, Turtle Beach audio excellence, and that price tag, you really are flying in terms of value.

The sound quality is top-tier and the microphone sensitivity is ideal for those who want to communicate without shouting, but the design of the headset does suffer a bit from feeling plasticky and cheap at points. It's not quite as comfortable as the 700s but isn't enough to put anyone off, either. Just watch out for those longer play sessions.

Basically, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2s are a good sequel to an affordable wireless headset: the set looks pretty good, feels pretty good, and sounds great - a no-brainer if you're looking to get a no-nonsense PS5 wireless headset without breaking the bank.

The Platinum headset shone on every level as a PS4 headset, and also offers a strong option as a PS5 wireless headset option. If you can find it, the Sony Platinum headset has a fantastic mix of price and performance. The 50mm drivers are great, only lacking a tiny bit in the bottom end, but there is an excellent level of audio detail, clarity, surround sound, and richness to everything else. This means the overall audio is of exquisite quality.

The on-board and built-in features are reliable and worthwhile too; there's an excellent game/chat audio balancer, and the ability to store onboard game audio profiles - specifically designed audio soundscapes for particular games - is awesome. The quality of the Platinum headset means it's definitely in with a shout of being one of the best PS5 wireless headsets you can use nowadays as a result, and it's a particularly great option for those folks wanting an official headset to straddle two great consoles.

Now, importantly, it isn't being made anymore by Sony. However, it is still possible to find deals on it so keep a lookout if this is the PS5 wireless headset that interests you.

