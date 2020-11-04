PS5 usable storage space is reportedly 667GB

Only 667GB of the PS5's internal storage is useable, according to a new leak.

With just over a week to go until the PS5, we're due to find out for certain pretty soon, but before then, more information about the console's storage space has shown up on Twitter.

Two images, shared by noted leaker Okami13, show a PS5 menu screen with some technical information in the bottom-right corner. As well as details like the console's serial number and the software version it's running on, the box suggests that there's a little more than 648GB of storage space remaining out of a possible 667GB. Those figures appear to include an installed version of Astro's Playroom, although it's not clear whether the size of the PS5 launch game is included in the console's total storage space, or whether it was installed afterwards.

In case you needed any more confirmation - the #PS5 review kits have 667 GB of storage. Looks like that's with Astro's Playroom installed.https://t.co/jccCoosOkm pic.twitter.com/XgwfmiWThyNovember 3, 2020

The YouTube video that the leak stems from now appears to have been taken down, and the PS5 uses an SSD, not an HDD, so it's worth remembering that these figures might not be entirely accurate. That said, they do line up pretty closely with a leak from last month which suggested that the PS5 would have 664GB of usable space out of the 825GB that the console ships with.

That's less than the Xbox Series X storage, which offers players 802GB of usable space, but it's worth noting that Microsoft's console starts out with a whole terabyte of room on its SSD, which means that while the PS5 is smaller, its storage solution is technically a little more efficient. You will, however, be able to uninstall chunks of Xbox Series X games you're not actually playing (looking at you, Call of Duty) to free up a little extra space.

