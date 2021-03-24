PS5 restock update - where can you find the new console?

Another week brings another shot at a PS5 restock, and things are looking positive if you want to get your hands on the new console. In the US, it seems likely that we'll be seeing more stock at Best Buy this Friday. Meanwhile, UK chain Game had a decent offering of bundles on the standard PlayStation 5 and the Digital Edition this morning. There were long queues to get to the pages in question, though, so you had to be fast (and in truth, the stock has probably gone by now). But hey, it's a step in the right direction!

Don't panic if you miss out on the PS5 restock, however. Other stores will probably follow suit with deals of their own in the next few days, so keep an eye following retailers to be in with the best chance.

Alright, we'll admit that it's all a bit vague. However, we've got plenty of reasons to expect a PS5 restock this week. To start with, Best Buy usually drops stock on a Friday: the retailer has been pretty consistent over the past month, so be ready at around midday PST / 3pm EST for your chance at a PS5. Similarly, we're waiting on Amazon US to get a PS5 restock after last week's supposed drop didn't happen.

No matter what, don't give up. If you aren't able to strike PS5 restock gold right away, it'll come back around soon enough. The important thing is to stay ready, watch out for Twitter trends, and be mindful of our PS5 deals page.

PS5 restock tips

What should you do to guarantee your shot at a PlayStation 5? To start with, be sure to sign in ahead of time and get your payment details ready. We've heard way too many horror stories of folks losing out because they took too long to hit the checkout, and you do not want to miss your shot because the site crashes while you're typing in card details.

Be mindful of bundles, too. They usually sell out slower than consoles by themselves, so make a beeline for them if you can. Some of them are a bit rubbish, but you occasionally get lucky with combos including some of the best PS5 accessories (such as the best PS5 headsets).

Keep hitting that refresh button as well. Even if the PS5 restock listing claims that the console is out of stock, try again; we've seen an 'add to basket' option reappear after refreshing the page. Plus, adding the PS5 to your 'wishlist' ahead of time before adding it to your basket does the trick every now and then.

