A PS5 restock is coming this week - here's where it'll arrive

A PS5 restock has potentially been confirmed for this week, and it could turn up at Best Buy on Thursday. When taken with Walmart's habit of offering deals on Thursday (most of the time, anyway - it's long overdue) it could be a busy few hours if you've yet to secure the console.

As revealed by our sister-site TechRadar and its resident stock tracker Matt Swider, the PS5 restock might be available in-store rather than online. However, that doesn't mean you won't be able to order it via Best Buy's website - we're still unsure about how this is going to work.

Either way, Matt's sources are usually on the money so we're inclined to believe him if he says it'll be all hands on deck.

What about the rest of the week, then? As we mentioned before, Walmart hasn't had a drop since the end of August so is well overdue. If Best Buy (which was equally overdue) is getting a PS5 restock, Walmart surely can't be far behind... Keep tabs on it this Thursday from around 2pm ET just in case.

Elsewhere, Sony could opt for another PS5 restock after its drop last Friday, so it's worth keeping an eye on (it has offered PS5 stock on a Monday in the past). Similarly, GameStop is another contender after dropping last Tuesday - but not one we would rely upon, as the chain tends to hint at a restock before it happens and we've heard nothing for a little while.

Wondering how Amazon fits into all this? Annoyingly, it doesn't. It hasn't stuck to any pattern so far as we can tell and could get a drop in at any time, so it's best to check in on the PS5 product listing every now and then to make sure (or add it to your wishlist).

Antonline is yet another possibility as it had a PS5 restock twice last week, one of which fell on Thursday, but for our money Target could be a better bet. It went on a Friday two weeks ago, so maybe it'll be back for round two on September 24.

As for the UK, Amazon and Smyths have already dropped PS5 restock deals of their own. That means Game could be close behind; even though its bundles are set to go live on Thursday 30 September, there's a chance this is a placeholder and they'll become available sooner. We've been burned by that particular chestnut before.

In addition, Amazon has occasionally been known to get next-gen console stock in a couple of times over the course of one week, we'd recommend checking in on Tuesday morning around 9am BST (and failing that, 2pm BST - that's when today's drop took place, so the same thing might happen again).

PS5 restock hints and tips

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

Here's the most important bit when hunting down PS5 deals. Regardless of whether the console seems to have sold out straight away, don't give up. Retailers often release stock in waves, so refresh the page and you might just strike PS5 restock gold.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

It sounds obvious, but this one's more helpful than you may think. Sites have been known to crash or glitch under the weight of traffic during drops, so reducing the time spent before hitting checkout means you're less likely to come across an error that forces you to start again - at which point the PS5 restock is probably sold out. Sign in ahead of time and have your payment details ready to go to spare yourself a headache later.

3. Prioritize bundles

Consoles on their own sell out ridiculously quickly, but we've noticed that bundles featuring games or the best PS5 accessories hang around for longer. Prioritise them if you can.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Unless you're getting a bundle with extras from a retailer you trust, there's never a reason to pay more than than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK for a standard PS5 restock (the Digital Edition will set you back US$399.99/£349.99). There are some unscrupulous individuals who like to buy the console, inflate the price, and then resell it at an absurd mark-up, and they're simply not worth bothering with - PS5 restocks occur at least once a week from legitimate sources that won't swindle you, so going elsewhere isn't worthwhile.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Watch out for active stock tracking Twitter accounts to stay ahead of the game - they can be a good early warning system for a PS5 restock.

Which PS5 should you buy?

Check for PS5 restock deals today

