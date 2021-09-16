Here's where you should look for a PS5 restock today

It's been a busy week so far on the PS5 restock front, so we've got our fingers crossed for another push today. Thursday is historically one of the busiest in terms of consoles, and Walmart often opts for a drop in the early afternoon, while others could go at any time - AntOnline has done so today already, for example. Similarly, Best Buy has been known to offer deals as we glide into the weekend as well, and Amazon is always worth a look and a camp.

Because Best Buy hasn't had a PS5 restock since early August, we're hoping today marks its return to action. If it does make a comeback, you can expect it to happen at around 2pm Eastern Time (however, be aware that it has occurred between 9am and 5pm ET in the past).

Even though it hasn't had as long a dry spell, Walmart is another retailer that's overdue a PS5 restock. It's not had any PlayStation deals in three weeks, and because the store almost always opts for a Thursday drop, today could be our chance to secure the elusive system.

What about the rest of the week, then? One other big player could get a PS5 restock ahead of the weekend, and that's Target. Although it had a drop last Friday, there's always a chance it'll come back for seconds tomorrow. However, bear in mind that its PS5 restocks are region-specific - they're not nationwide, and you have to collect your purchase in-store.

PS5 restock hints and tips

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

Looking to get your hands on PS5 deals? This is an important one. Even if you think the console might have sold out, don't give up straight away. Retailers release PS5 restock consoles in waves, so you may get another chance before the day is out. Just refresh the page and hope for the best.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

It may sound obvious, but being signed in to your chosen retailer is a very good idea before a PS5 restock. Sites frequently crash, glitch, or slow down beneath the weight of traffic after deals go live, so the time you spend filling in details leaves more room for an error that may force you to start the whole transaction again (by which point the console is probably out of stock). We've been through that personally and can confirm that it sucks.

3. Prioritise bundles

Consoles on their own sell out absurdly fast, so you've got more chance of grabbing PS5 stock if you aim for consoles with games or the best PS5 accessories. They sell more slowly (even if only marginally), so you've got better odds with them.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Another way of saying this is "always buy from a trusted retailer." Some unscrupulous third parties like to buy a PS5 restock before trying to resell it at a ridiculously inflated price, and these scalpers are never worth buying from - PS5 restocks are almost weekly now, so you'll get another chance before long. Basically, a PS5 should never cost more than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK (it's more like US$399.99/£349.99 for the Digital Edition) unless you're getting bonus games or accessories with it.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Watching out for stock tracking accounts on Twitter is always a good idea. They're usually monitoring for deals 24/7, so will help keep you ahead of the curve when it comes to PS5 restock deals.

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want maximum flexibility and the full PS5 experience? This 'standard' version of the console is the one we'd recommend prioritising. Besides featuring powerful tech with next-gen visuals and faster loading, this system packs a 4K disc drive unlike the otherwise-identical Digital Edition. That means you can play physical PS5/PS4 game discs, DVDs, and Blu-rays to your heart's content.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

Would you prefer to avoid clutter? Eager to save some cash along the way? The PS5 Digital Edition is what we'd recommend. It provides the same next-gen experience as the standard PS5, but the fact that it doesn't have a disc drive cuts the cost significantly. Just bear in mind that you'll have to buy everything digitally for this one, which can be more expensive.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.