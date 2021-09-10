PS5 restock rumored at these stores in the next week

We're still waiting on this week's PS5 restock from Target and GameStop, after early rumors suggested more units would be on the shelves. This week has been incredibly quiet for those on the hunt for PS5 stock, so any consoles or accessories firmly on the shelves today would be excellent news.
All eyes are on Target right now, after multiple sources have tipped a PS5 restock online, including Jake Randall, a YouTuber and stock tracker. We usually see Target dropping stock before 8am ET, so it's worth heading over to see if anything is happening.
GameStop has also been under the microscope this week, with similar rumors spreading over a potential new release. That came largely after the retailer announced that members of its PowerUp rewards program would benefit from early access to PS5 restock chances. It's worth keeping an eye out here, especially considering GameStop regularly offers bundles, but a full restock may be unlikely.
You'll have to be extremely lucky to stumble upon a PS5 restock at Amazon. The retailer doesn't tend to follow a pattern in releasing new consoles and often slides new stock under the table by having users add the device to various lists to be able to buy. However, we'd recommend checking in here, as there's been more movement over at Amazon than any other retailer recently.
Best Buy is well overdue a PS5 restock. We haven't heard from the retailer in over a month, so it's likely there are plenty of consoles stocked up in a warehouse somewhere. Best Buy usually launches its stock on Thursdays, though, so we might be waiting another week to get our hands on them.
- Most likely restocks this week (USA): Target | Best Buy | GameStop | Amazon | Walmart
- Most likely restocks this week (UK): Amazon | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box
Previous PS5 restock dates
- Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 25
- Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 12
- Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen September 2
- Sony: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 24
- GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen August 25
- Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen July 30
- Newegg: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition - last seen April 29
- USA PS5 ($499.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- USA PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99): Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Target | GameStop | B&H Photo | Newegg | Adorama | Sony | Sam's Club
- UK PS5 (£449.99): Amazon | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer | AO | Game
- UK PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box | eBuyer
If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.