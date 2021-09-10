PS5 restock rumored at these stores in the next week

We're still waiting on this week's PS5 restock from Target and GameStop, after early rumors suggested more units would be on the shelves. This week has been incredibly quiet for those on the hunt for PS5 stock, so any consoles or accessories firmly on the shelves today would be excellent news.

All eyes are on Target right now, after multiple sources have tipped a PS5 restock online, including Jake Randall, a YouTuber and stock tracker. We usually see Target dropping stock before 8am ET, so it's worth heading over to see if anything is happening.

GameStop has also been under the microscope this week, with similar rumors spreading over a potential new release. That came largely after the retailer announced that members of its PowerUp rewards program would benefit from early access to PS5 restock chances. It's worth keeping an eye out here, especially considering GameStop regularly offers bundles, but a full restock may be unlikely.

You'll have to be extremely lucky to stumble upon a PS5 restock at Amazon. The retailer doesn't tend to follow a pattern in releasing new consoles and often slides new stock under the table by having users add the device to various lists to be able to buy. However, we'd recommend checking in here, as there's been more movement over at Amazon than any other retailer recently.

Best Buy is well overdue a PS5 restock. We haven't heard from the retailer in over a month, so it's likely there are plenty of consoles stocked up in a warehouse somewhere. Best Buy usually launches its stock on Thursdays, though, so we might be waiting another week to get our hands on them.

Which PS5 should you buy?

Picking up the fully-fledged PS5 means you can take advantage of your entire physical PS4 library and can save cash further down the line with cheaper physical games as well. That's because the $499.99 console is the only one with that all-important disk drive. You're spending a little more upfront here, but for the vast majority, it will be well worth it in the long run.

If you want a PS5 and need to spend as little as possible, the Digital Edition comes with a healthy $100 slashed off the full price of the standard console. You're getting the same performance under the hood here, but perhaps paying a little more for your games in the long term considering you're locked into digital-only storefronts.

PS5 restock top tips

Sign in and have your payment details saved

Those seconds at checkout are precious, and often mean the difference between a W or an L. Sign in ahead of time and make sure your payment details are all added to your account (you can always remove them later, once you have your new console in hand).



Pay attention to bundles

We generally find that PS5 bundles stay in stock much longer than consoles by themselves. These larger value collections pay pack a higher price tag, but if you're looking to pick up some games and controllers on day one anyway, they're worthwhile.



Ignore resellers

Just because someone's sniped your console at checkout doesn't mean you have to buy it back off them for three times the price. That's how resellers work, and paying over the MSRP for your console isn't doing anyone any favors. We see new PS5 restocks landing all the time, so there really isn't any reason to pay more than the going rate.



Check for PS5 restocks today

