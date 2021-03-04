You can buy a PS5 from 3pm ET today - here's where you can find stock

A PS5 restock is imminent in the US at Walmart. We're not just talking rumors either as the listing page at the retailer has recently been updated to say you'll be able to buy a PS5 at 3pm EST / 12pm PST, so be sure to keep an eye out ahead of time if you're hoping to pick up the new system. Because PS5 stock can appear at retailers without warning, we've also listed a few quick links below that are worth watching out for, but Walmart is your best chance today.

Competition to buy PS5 is fierce, so we'll take any help we can get, frankly and we'd advise checking those retailer links as often as possible as you might get lucky at random. Walmart is also getting Xbox Series X stock at 2:30pm today.

As for today, make doubly sure that you're signed up and into any Walmart accounts ahead of time, and have logged payment details, too. Sites have a tendency to crash whenever PS5 restocks occur, so cutting out any delays will give you the best chance of securing a console.

Don't lose hope if you aren't successful, though. It's a brutal shopper-eat-shopper world out there right now, but more PS5 stock is arriving all the time.

Watch Twitter for live updates as well. There are plenty of stock-monitoring accounts out there, and they're generally on the money, so serve as a great early-warning system for PS5 restock deals. Considering how tricky it's been to find PS5 stock or buy Xbox Series X, that's no bad thing.

