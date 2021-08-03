PS5 restock: will it be a tough Tuesday or an auspicious one? Here's where to look

By

If a PS5 restock happens today then these are the places to try and get lucky with

PS5 restock
(Image credit: Sony)

When it comes to early-to-midweek PS5 restock potential, there always feels like a chance to be had - and if not, there's always the end of the week possibilities which can come along and save the day. Maybe.

While always saying that it's never an exact science, we'd say your best bets today are Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Although both can be unpredictable, Best Buy has recent form of dropping stock - towards the end of July - and Walmart and Target are generally stock-droppers around the middle of the week.

While it's not been a regular stockist, we'd also recommend sitting on Amazon. It has previously dropped stock at quite random times (including an out-of-the-blue 9am BST mid-week drop at Amazon UK recently), so having that webpage open and camped on is as good a bet as any, in the hope that your strike PS5 stock gold.

PS5 restock

(Image credit: Sony)

No matter where you end up hunting for PS5 restock deals, a top bit of advice we always remind folks of is don't pay over the odds. Some like to inflate the price, and scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles and resell them at an absurd mark-up) are never worth buying from. We would always recommend never giving in and going the scalper route as this not only hurts your wallet, but those of folks to come, too, keeping those scalpers in business, so to speak.

As a reminder, the standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

Previous PS5 restock dates at retailers

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar

I'm one of the Hardware Editors for GamesRadar+, and have been for nearly three years; I've also been a writer on games - freelancing and the like - for four or so years for the likes of Eurogamer, RPS, PCGN, and more. Day to day, I take care of a whole host of gaming tech reviews, buying guides, and news and deals content that pops up across GamesRadar+. I'm also a qualified landscape and garden designer so do that in my spare time, and use it to write about games' landscapes and environments too, including an upcoming book on the topic!