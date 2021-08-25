A PS5 restock just dropped - here's where it could appear next

Update: An unexpected PS5 restock of the Digital Edition just landed at GameStop for GameStop Pro users. Although it was snapped up almost instantly, this means there's a possibility it'll roll out to everyone else before long (this sometimes happens with Pro stock). Similarly, it could be an indication that the standard PS5 may follow before long. Keep an eye out!

Can we expect a PS5 restock this week? Although we're not getting any results from our console stock crystal ball, chalk it up as a distinct 'maybe'. Things always get interesting as we march toward the weekend (particularly on Thursday), so you may get another chance at snagging Sony's wonder-box in disk or digital-only form.

In terms of where to start in your search for a PS5 restock, Walmart and Best Buy are the ones to watch this week. They traditionally offer PS5 deals on Thursdays but haven't had a drop for two weeks. That drought may come to an end soon as a result.

Similarly, Amazon is a wild card that could dump a load of PS5 stock on us without warning (it wouldn't be the first time). TechRadar's Matt Swider has also noted that Amazon has changed its links recently, so there's a chance a drop is coming.

Want an overview of what may happen in the PS5 restock work this week? Here you go:

PS5 restock: tips for this week

If you're hopeful for a PS5 restock, there are a couple of key rules to bear in mind. First and foremost, be patient. Retailers usually release stock in waves, so not being able to secure the console right away doesn't mean it's a bust. Stick around and you should get another shot at the prize.

Signing in and having your payment details ready to go ahead of time is also essential. This helps to avoid unnecessary holdups or glitches caused by the weight of traffic that could torpedo your chances of getting a PS5 restock. Seriously, you don't want to come so close and then fail at the last minute. It sucks.

Finally, be sure that you don't pay over the odds. Normal PS5 consoles will set you back $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition is US$399.99/£349.99. Some shady folks like to inflate the price, and these scalpers (sellers that buy consoles to resell with a ridiculous mark-up) are never worth buying from. As such, make sure you're getting a deal from a retailer you trust. And if you are paying more than the standard cost, be sure it's a bundle with some games or the best PS5 accessories.

Which PS5 should you buy?

Want the full PS5 experience? This is the console you want. It's a little more expensive than the Digital Edition listed below, but it comes with a 4K disc drive. This allows you to play your physical PS5/PS4 game discs as well as DVDs or Blu-rays. That's often better value for money in the long run than buying something digitally, (which you'd have to do if you opted for the Digital Edition PS5).

