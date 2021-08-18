A PS5 restock is coming soon - here's when and where

Can we expect a PS5 restock this week? Definitely - and it's happening on Thursday August 19.

Namely, a UK Game drop has been confirmed by the company for tomorrow after days of rumours. Although we don't know the exact time, the high-street retailer's PS5 restock deals usually happen in the morning before 9am BST. That means getting up bright and early isn't a bad idea. In fact, we'd recommend checking in from around 8:30am. The early bird gets the worm and all that.

US readers should stay alert as well. Thursday is often the busiest day of the week for PS5 stock. Indeed, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target traditionally offer stock in the afternoon. Amazon has also thrown out deals on Thursday with little to no warning in the past, so watch out for that one too.

How's the rest of the week shaping up, though? We've listed the retailers that are most likely to get PS5 deals below, and you can see when they last had the console in stock further down the page.

PS5 restock: tips for this week

Regardless of where you go on your quest for a PS5 restock, one rule remains the same; be patient. Even if you don't secure the console right away, keep at it. Retailers often release deals in waves, so you may get another chance after the system has sold out.

Signing in ahead of time and making sure your payment details are ready to go is a good call as well. That means you won't be held up by any unexpected issues or glitches (which is likely, because the sheer weight of traffic can cause websites to collapse or slow down temporarily).

We always recommend keeping an eye on Twitter stock trackers, too. They're a great early-warning system when it comes to PS5 restock deals and allow you to be ready in time for a drop.

Scalpers are never worth buying from

If you can, go for bundles as well. They tend to sell out slower than consoles by themselves, so they're your best bet if you want to secure a PS5 restock.

One last thing: make sure you aren't paying over the odds. Some folks like to inflate the price of this hard-to-find console. Meanwhile, scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles in bulk and resell them at a huge mark-up) are never worth buying from.

With that in mind, how much is a PlayStation 5? The standard PS5 should set you back $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK. At the other end of the scale, the Digital Edition costs US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

If you'd rather have the full, no holds-barred PS5 experience, this is the console to buy. Although it's more expensive than the Digital Edition listed below, it has a 4K disc drive that allows you to use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs and Blu-rays. Because those are often cheaper than their digital equivalents, it'll probably save you money in the long run.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

This version of the PS5 is perfect if you're eager to save money but still want the full new-gen experience. That's because it's functionally identical to the standard PS5, save for one detail - it doesn't have a disc drive. Just remember, that means you'll have to buy all of your games digitally (which can wind up being more expensive, in some cases).

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Keen to secure a PS5 restock this week? We've listed a few retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently, so bookmark those pages and drop in on them every now and then. It won't guarantee you a console by any means, but if you sign in ahead of time you'll be ready to pounce when something does happen.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.