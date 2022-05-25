PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles launching in 2023 according to Chinese tech giant

New PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X consoles will arrive next year in 2023, according to a consumer electronics company.

The news was first relayed earlier today via the tweet just below, which originates from a news conference at which TCL Technology presented a showcase. According to the company, we should expect revisions of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X to arrive at some point next year in 2023, with native 8K support and 120Hz capabilities.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4May 25, 2022 See more

This actually isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of a revision for the PS5 launching next year in 2023. Last year in September 2021, one report claimed we should expect the console to launch in 2023, and also claimed that a revision for the Xbox Series X was in the works at Microsoft as well.

Later on in March earlier this year, a full report claimed that the PS5 would launch next year, but with potentially double the performance. This time though, no mention was made of a revision for the Xbox Series X console, but this doesn't mean it isn't happening.

Check out our full PS5 Pro guide for a complete roundup of all the rumors and reports published to date.

