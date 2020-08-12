PS5 pre-orders: how will the PS5 deals look when pre-orders are announced?

PS5 pre-orders cannot be far away now. With the 'Holiday 2020' release date of the PS5 coming up awful fast (and no new info about PS5 pre-orders forthcoming), we're left to speculate and wax lyrical about what we want when PS5 deals finally appear.

It seems mad that we're only three months out from the new console generation but still don't really have any idea what the PS5 price will be. It probably pays to assume that PS5 pre-orders will begin soon as a result, and by doing that you'll be in as good a position as possible when the floodgates open and PS5 deals - well, I hope there are genuine PS5 deals - start.

So, welcome to our safe PS5 pre-order speculation space where we'll throw about what we know, don't know, sort of know, want to know, and more. Let's dig in to what shape PS5 pre-orders may take.

PS5 pre-orders - Can I register interest?

With some retailers, you can register interest by throwing your email address into their mailing list hats. However, others don't offer the same service so you're better off keeping their main PS5 page bookmarked, staying abreast of their social channels, and, of course, checking back with us here at GamesRadar+ for news on when the PS5 pre-orders go live.

To get you going, we've listed some of the best and most reliable retailer pages that you can bookmark to ensure you have your top options to hand.

US retailers

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop | Target

UK retailers

Amazon | Currys | Argos | Very | John Lewis | Game

PS5 pre-orders - how much will they cost?

This is the big question... and right now, the only thing we can say is "insert educated guessing here". We just don't know.

Decent estimates have wildly fluctuated. There have been solid arguments made for a premium-priced console of, say, 600 - 700 dollars or pounds given how revolutionary the brand-new tech within the PS5 is. There have been equally logical thoughts thrown around a lower price tag, one that would even see Sony sell each unit at a loss, a la the PS4, of around $400 / £400.

The same is the case when it comes to games. On one hand, we have heard how next-gen games will be more expensive ($70), but we have also had confirmation that Ubisoft's 2020 games will cost the same for PS5 and Xbox Series X as they do for the current generation of consoles ($60).

PS5 pre-orders - bundle deals

(Image credit: Sony / Insomniac)

Let's face it, any console pre-order or purchase is going to be made far more attractive if you can find a bundle with a great launch game, or one you're really excited about. PS5 pre-orders will be no different and we know that there are plenty of upcoming PS5 games hitting shelves around then.

Unfortunately, we're not exactly certain which games would be included. We've got a good idea, though. Personally, I will be looking out for a console that comes with Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077. Because they're this fall's biggest releases, it's a safe bet that they'll be paired with the console. Similarly, the PS5-exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales is another shoe-in. Just don't expect a big saving. That's rare for launch bundles, and it's much more likely that a game's cost will simply be added on top of the standard PlayStation 5 MSRP / RRP.

What about bundles with digital games, though, particularly with the PS5 Digital Edition? That seems equally nailed on to some degree as it'll be straightforward to throw in codes for games (plus, it'll be absolutely necessary given the console's lack of a disc drive). If there are any discounts to be had, we bet this is where you'll find them.

Before we wrap things up, let's not forget about PS5 bundles that add in hardware as opposed to software. We know that there will be a bunch of PS5 accessories releasing at the same time, and there will certainly be demand for bundles that throw in the 3D Pulse audio headset or another DualSense PS5 controller.

Until we know more, however, this is where we are at: trusting to hope. Keep checking back here for more updates. When PS5 pre-orders do go live, we'll be on-hand to help out and point you in the right direction.