PS5 pre-orders announced - and you can get them very, very soon

It seems that Sony isn't quite done hitting us with good news, as we now have a pre-order date for the two PS5 consoles. And it's soon. Like, really soon - we'll apparently be putting down pre-orders for PS5 as of tomorrow, September 17.

According to a tweet from industry legend Geoff Keighley, which was followed up by the official PlayStation account (below), PS5 pre-orders will become available from "select retailers" tomorrow. We aren't sure which retailers he's referring to, but we suspect it'll be the usual suspects (Amazon, Best Buy, and Gamestop, presumably). Considering the fact that we only just found out the price of the PS5, that's a quick turnaround.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.September 16, 2020

Following months of waiting and a ton of rumors, it's good to finally know when we can put our money down for the next-gen console (even if it was weird for the info to come from outside PlayStation). However, we weren't expecting it to jump ahead of Microsoft and its Xbox Series X pre-order deals - those aren't arriving until September 22. Clearly, Sony isn't pulling its punches.

That's especially true because of the PS5 price. The standard console will be available for the same cost as the Xbox Series X ($499.99 / £449.99), and the PS5 Digital Edition is a little cheaper at $399.99 / £359.99. Sure, it's a bit more expensive than the Xbox Series S, but the fact that it can play games in 4K might swing the difference for anyone on the fence about which system to grab.