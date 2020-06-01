PS5 games event delayed to "allow more important voices to be heard"

The PlayStation Future of Gaming event has been postponed until further notice, Sony just announced.

In an image statement released on the PlayStation Twitter account, Sony explained that it wants to "allow more important voices to be heard". That's presumably referring to nationwide protests over racial injustice sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Here's a full transcription of the text, in case you can't read the Tweet:

"We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

The PlayStation Future of Gaming event was first announced less than a week ago on May 29, when Sony said it would feature "more than an hour" of reveals for PS5. It would specifically focus on games for the next-gen console, something that Sony has kept under wraps even as external partners have confirmed games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla are headed to PS5.

The Last of Us 2 developer Naughty Dog extended similar thoughts in an official message, this one explicitly referencing the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag and organization that has played a central role in the protests.

EA Sports also postponed a Madden NFL 21 event that was originally set for today, which would have announced the official release date for the next entry in the long-running football series.

While Sony judiciously waits for a better time to announce them, we do have an early look at upcoming PS5 games.