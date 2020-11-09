Pre-order Sackboy: A Big Adventure - get the latest escapade of PlayStation's most adorable mascot

If you're planning to pre-order Sackboy: A Big Adventure, you should know that things are a little different this time around. But never fear - to help you get your head around it all, we've prepared a look into the various versions of the PlayStation-exclusive game that will be available after the PS5 release date on November 12.

The first thing you should know ahead of your Sackboy: A Big Adventure pre-order is that this game isn't a creator-focused title, which is unlike the Little Big Planet series that made Sackboy's name. Instead, it's a more story-driven 3D platformer, which lets you explore the world that Sackboy and his friends call home either on your own or in up to three-player co-op, although online co-op has been delayed until later this year.



Since Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a PlayStation exclusive, that release date also makes it one of the PS5 launch games, but it'll still be available on the PS4. If you opt for the current-gen version, however, be aware that it's also a PS5 upgrade game - you'll be able to take advantage of Sackboy on PS5 at no extra cost, which is particularly useful if you've got your eye on the PS4-exclusive Special Edition.



However you choose to accompany Sackboy on his adventure if you pre-order the game you'll get a copy of digital comic, The Gathering Storm, which tells the story of Scarlet, Sackboy's mentor, and the last remaining Knitted Knight, and their mysterious past.

Get the best Sackboy: A Big Adventure pre-order prices and deals

In total, there are three different editions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure on offer. The Standard Edition only offers the base game, but if you want to step it up a little you can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe version, which lets you kit Sackboy out in costumes inspired by some of this PlayStation generation's greatest heroes, or indulge in a digital artbook or digital soundtrack. Finally, there's the Special Edition, which comes with everything mentioned above as well as an adorable Sackboy plushie. The physical copy of the Special Edition is exclusive to PS4, but whatever version you buy, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure pre-orders - Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the simplest on offer, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to enjoy. The diverse world of this 3D platformer lets you explore the story behind Sackboy by yourself or in co-op mode with up to three friends.

US Sackboy: A Big Adventure Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.99

PS5 | Amazon - $59.88| Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.88

UK Sackboy: A Big Adventure Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £59.99 | Argos - £59.99 | Base - £51.85 | 365games - £53.99 | The Game Collection - £54.95

PS5 | Amazon UK - £59.99 | Argos - £59.99 | Base - £56.85 | 365games - £56.99 | The Game Collection - £57.95

Sackboy: A Big Adventure pre-orders - Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Sackboy: A Big Adventure is perfect for those who want to show their PlayStation stripes. As well as the base game, it offers a digital artbook which shows off the world of Sackboy's adventure, a digital soundtrack to the game, emotes and avatars to let you express yourself in-game, and four Sackboy costumes based on some of PlayStation's latest, greatest heroes; Jin from Ghost of Tsushima; Deacon St John from Days Gone; Death Stranding's Sam Porter Bridges; and Connor of Detroit: Become Human fame.

US Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order links

PS4 | PlayStation Store - $79.99

PS5 | PlayStation Store - $79.99

UK Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order links

PS4 | PlayStation Store - £79.99

PS5 | PlayStation Store - £79.99

Sackboy: A Big Adventure pre-orders - Special Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition is the most adorable of the bunch. As well as coming with everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, it offers an adorable Sackboy plush dressed up in his very own tiger onesie. Depending on where you live, picking one up is also very easy. It's only available on PS4 as well, but you can take advantage of the free upgrade to PS5. Sadly, however, it's not available for purchase in the UK.

US Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition pre-order links

PS4| Amazon - $89.99 | Best Buy - $89.99 | Walmart - $114.96



Getting the most out of Sackboy: A Big Adventure

As with the majority of the games that are spanning two generations, Sackboy: A Big Adventure will run best on the PS5 - next-gen hardware will mean faster loading times, better graphics, and an all-around improved experience over what even the most powerful PS4 consoles can offer. If you're planning on buying a current-gen console and upgrading later, keep your eye out for great PS5 price bundles after the new console arrives.



Wherever you're playing, however, you can make sure you get the best experience with some audiovisual upgrades. Grab one of our best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs to make Sackboy look better than ever, and grab one of the best PS4 headsets (or update your gaming sound system) to make sure you never miss a note of the adorable soundtrack.

Finally, you'll want to make sure that everyone can play. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a perfect family game, but with that online co-op delay, you'll want to ensure you've got some of the best PS4 controllers or queue up your DualSense pre-order so that the whole squad can play at once.

