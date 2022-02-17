Pot Boy from Elden Ring is now called 'Pot Friend', and you can your very own version of him

By published

Funny, I had a 'Pot Friend' at university

Elden Ring gameplay trailer
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring's beloved Pot Boy has seemingly been renamed as Pot Friend - and Bandai Namco is giving away a replica of the character.

Just yesterday, Bandai Namco's US Twitter account posted the tweet below, announcing a giveaway involving a special branded Elden Ring headset and mouse pad. More important than any simple hardware options, however, this giveaway also rewards lucky winners with their very own miniature figurine of Pot Friend, the sentient ceramic that's shown up in previous gameplay showcases.

See more

"Pot Friend" comes as quite the shock, however, as the internet has already dubbed the weird and wonderful mascot "Pot Boy." The character first debuted in Elden Ring gameplay footage last year, and the entire community has been absolutely head over heels for him ever since - and let's be honest, why wouldn't they be?

Pot Friend is just one bridge we can't cross, Bandai Namco. We look forward to meeting the character otherwise known as Alexander in Elden Ring for ourselves, and when we do, we'll still be calling him Pot Boy. 

Unfortunately, if you wanted to get your hands on the "Pot Friend" replica but you live outside America, you're straight out of luck, as the giveaway is limited to US entrants only. Here's hoping Bandai Namco holds a similar giveaway for other territories around the world.

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.