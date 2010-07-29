Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver Enigma Stone Wi-Fi distribution details

Starting thisSaturday, July 31st and going through August 27th, North American, European and AustralianPokemon enthusiasts can download the Enigma Stone via theNintendo Wi-Fi Connection. Naturally, this Enigma Stone will allow you to captureLatios in HeartGold and Latias in SoulSilver, thus completing your Latios/Latias pair.

To obtain Latios or Latias, you must have beaten the Elite 4 and obtained the National Pokedex. Head to the Pewter City Museum and give the Enigma Stone to the scientist whorevives fossils. He'll tell you it's actually a Soul Dew and give it back to you, then Steven Stone will butt in to tell you it's the soul of Latios/Latias, yadda yadda. When you exit the building Latios or Latias will be outside to challenge you. Like the other half of the pair that's available in whatever version you have,it'll be at level 40.Make sure you hang on to the Soul Dew too, since it's a held item that boosts the special attack and special defense of Latios and Latias.

If you haven't made it all the way through the Elite 4 yet, don't worry too much, since you have almost a month to download the Enigma Stone. Don't wait until the last minute though - you don't want your Latios or Latios to end up dying cold and alone.

Jul 28, 2010