Pokemon Go January update adds Shadow Moltres

Niantic has detailed how Pokemon Go is kicking off the new year with a slew of updates, including Shadow Moltres encounters. Pokemon Go's January events include new Team Rocket Special Research, new Research Breakthrough encounters, the return of the Adventure Sync Hatchathon event, and more.

There's new Special Research to activate from Professor Willow every month in Pokemon Go, and January is no exception. Tracking down the elusive Giovanni in 2020's first Team Rocket Special Research yields an encounter with a new Legendary, Shadow Moltres.

Starting New Year's Day at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT, new Research Breakthrough encounters will include Lapras with Ice Shard or Ice Beam. It hasn't been since 2018 that Lapras came with those attacks, so be sure to take advantage of the new encounters for the month of January. The window of opportunity ends promptly at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT on February 1.

Also included in Pokemon Go's January update is the return of the "egg-citing" (their pun, not mine) Adventure Sync Hatchathon event. For exactly two weeks starting Thursday, January 2 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT, you'll have the chance to earn extra Stardust, Rare Candies, and a Unova Stone for walking the winning distance.

And from January 7 through February 4, Heatran will appear in five-star raids, including the odd shiny. Niantic also teased new Pokemon from the Unova region, but left us hanging on the specifics until further notice.