PlayStation State of Play rumoured for this week, but could be delayed over Ukraine conflict

By published

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about a March State of Play presentation

Forspoken
(Image credit: Square Enix)

PlayStation is rumoured to be hosting a State of Play presentation this week, but it could be delayed due to the conflict ongoing in Ukraine. 

According to GameReactor, PlayStation is set to make a series of announcements about its upcoming games this week. However, many developers taking part in the presentation have asked Sony to delay it so as to not take attention away from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

As this hasn’t officially come from Sony or PlayStation, it’s hard to say how long the presentation - if it is currently scheduled to take place - will be delayed. GgameReactor states that talks are currently suggesting delaying it for "a week or two," but nothing is official just yet. 

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about a March State of Play presentation though, as just a couple of weeks ago Nick Baker of the XboxEra podcast said that PlayStation does have a show planned for this month and that “this is supposed to be “the good one”.” 

There’s plenty of games that could feature in a potential State of Play. As GameReactor also pointed out, with the release of Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation now has no more games with set release dates. Of course, there’s still a tonne of games for us to look forward to for PS4 and PS5 from the likes of Square Enix’s Forspoken, God of War: Ragnorok, upcoming timed exclusive Little Devil Inside, and many more.

Want to know what else Sony has up its sleeves? Take a look at our list of upcoming PS5 games for the full rundown.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.