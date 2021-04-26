Planet Coaster: Console Edition gets a Ghostbusters DLC pack this week

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is getting a special Ghostbusters DLC pack later this week.

From April 29, Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters will bring the spooky action to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game. The expansion features a brand new storyline with the vocal talents of original Ghostbusters stars Dan Ackroyd and William Atherton, as well as monsters like the ECTO-1, Slimer, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and more.

You can give your entire theme park a Ghostbusters-style makeover with the DLC pack. There's the RollerGhoster, a Slime-themed new ride, the Ghostbuster Experience, where park guests vanquish as many ghosts as they can for prizes, and many other new experiences you can provide for your theme park guests.

Elsewhere, the new Studios Pack will be launching for Planet Coaster alongside the Ghostbusters DLC. This new pack contains over 90 Blueprints, hundreds of new scenery pieces, and three new theme park rides for you to use at your disposal to entertain your guests.

The Studios Pack for Planet Coaster: Console Edition (Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters and the Studios Pack both launch this week. The former expansion will be available for £12.99/$14.99, while the smaller Studios Pack will be available for £7.99/$9.99.

For those that aren't aware, Planet Coaster originally received the Ghostbusters expansion pack in mid-2019. However, the console version of Frontier Development's game hadn't even been released back then, and wouldn't launch until the following year in 2020, so it's nice to see the console version of the game being supported with the same DLC packs.

