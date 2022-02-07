Phil Lord and Christopher Miller expand on Men in Black/Jump Street crossover that almost happened

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have opened up on that Men in Black and Jump Street crossover.

The project's title was unveiled in 2016, but Jonah Hill poured water over the film ever being made shortly afterward. As it turns out, it very nearly ended up happening.

"There was, believe it or not, a Men In Black/Jump Street crossover script that was very funny and very crazy that we really adored," Miller revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"The idea was that Jonah and Channing [Tatum], a thing happened while they were doing their medical school adventure that got them embroiled into the world of Men in Black, and they ended up teaming up to stop an alien takeover type of thing," he added. "It was very funny, it was very crazy trying to manage these two franchises and not drive them both into the ground seemed like a real challenge."

Lord also revealed more about the plan: "One of my favorite ideas is that the Men in Black, the black suits were like martial arts belts that you had to work your way up to black, and [Hill and Tatum] were issued powder blue Men in Black suits." Plus, according to Lord, the film "came very close to happening."

The Men in Black franchise's most recent outing was Men in Black: International, starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. They'll reunite again in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

While it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing the Jump Street/Men in Black crossover, Lord and Miller did pen the script for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) with David Callaham, which is due out this October 7.

