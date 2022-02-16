Paramount Plus launching in the UK

There was a time when no one knew where to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in the UK. The series had been removed from Netflix, only to appear – after severe fan demand – on the little-known streaming service Pluto TV. Now, the sci-fi series looks set to move home again as Paramount Plus launches in the UK.

There's no word on a Paramount Plus UK release date, only a Summer release window. The service was initially rumored to launch with Star Trek: Discovery season 4 as a UK exclusive, hence why the show initially was not available in the UK. Only after online outrage did the show find a UK home on Pluto.

Expect new seasons of the series to be available only on Paramount Plus going forward. The UK launch also gives a landing spot for the new Halo TV show, which does not have a UK release date.

Alongside the announcement, Paramount revealed a tirade of new projects that will reach cinemas and the streaming service. They include A Quiet Place 3, a third Sonic movie with a Knuckles spin-off show, Chris Pine and the Star Trek crew getting back together for another theatrical release, another live-action Transformers trilogy, a Yellowstone prequel, and the film Beavis And Butthead Do The Universe, which will see the eponymous duo go to space for the first time.

Paramount Plus will also act as the online home for Paramount's biggest movies, with the likes of Damian Chazelle's Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie-starring Babylon heading to the streamer following its stint in cinemas.

Hopefully, this all means that rather than waiting to find out where Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will end up in the UK, we now know the series will be on Paramount Plus. Phew. Actually, saying that, there's still the question of whether Star Trek: Picard season 2 will continue on Amazon Prime or move to Paramount Plus... we can deal with that when the streamer launches in the summer.

For more streaming recommendations, make sure you check out our lists on the best Netflix shows and the best shows on Amazon Prime.