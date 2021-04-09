Ozark season 4: release date speculation, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Ozark season 4 will be the final installment of Netflix's moody, slow-burn crime thriller. Last season ended with a bang – literally – when cartel boss Navarro took out his own lawyer, to the shock of Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the pair have escaped relatively unscathed for now, there's surely plenty of trouble on the horizon, especially with Ruth looking to avenge her murdered lover Ben, the FBI on the case, and the general nature of running a casino.

With Ozark season 4 tasked with wrapping up the Netflix series, we can expect to find out once and for all if the Byrdes really can wriggle their way out of any sticky situation, or if all their misdeeds will finally catch up with them. Unfortunately, the new episodes have been impacted by COVID, but, while we don’t know much about season 4, there's still more than enough information out there to get us excited. Scroll for everything we know about Ozark season 4.

There's no firm Ozark season 4 release date, and with the pandemic, it's hard to predict when the Netflix series might return. Jason Bateman did, however, previously reveal that production started in fall 2020.

"We're going to start November 9," he told IndieWire . "Everything is moving well toward that, and we're very confident in the guidelines and protocols we're going to be following. We've got tons of consultants, [and] we're learning a lot from other productions."

Bateman has previously said to Collider that the production process of an Ozark season, from initial writing to the finished product, takes a minimum of 12 months: "I think the fastest we can turn around a full season, from starting the writers room to having Netflix push it out (because then Netflix also has to dub all the episodes and all the different territory languages so it can go out on the same day), is basically 12 months. There's just no way to do it any quicker." He then added that it's, "more like a 14-month thing."

Batman has also revealed that Ozark season 4 will be split into two parts. While the entire season will contain 14 episodes, it will be delivered in two seven episode segments. With that in mind, considering the difficulties the pandemic has introduced, we can't be sure that season 4 production will stick to the same timeline as previous seasons, but – if all goes well – we could seeing the first half of season 4 sometime in late 2021. Judging by other Netflix shows that have had their final seasons split into two, we can expect the second set of episodes a few months later, likely March or April 2022. Again, that's if everything goes to plan.

Ozark season 4 trailer

There's no trailer for Ozark season 4 yet, and considering we don't even have a release date, we might have a while longer to wait. For Ozark season 3, we got our first trailer on March 5, 2020, and the series was released later that month. The streamer doesn’t like to get everyone excited too early… So it could be a while yet until an Ozark season 4 trailer.

Ozark season 4 cast

Lots of familiar faces will be back in season 4, while some… won't be. Ozark season 3 saw two huge deaths: Tom Pelphrey's Ben Davis and Janet McTeer's Helen Pierce.

Not many casting details have been confirmed yet, but Jason Bateman will be back as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney back as Wendy Byrde. It's probably safe to assume their children Charlotte and Jonah will also be back, played by Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner respectively.

Tensions are high between Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore and the Byrdes, so we can expect her return, too. Charlie Tahan will likely be back as Ruth's brother Wyatt, and Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell will probably make a reappearance. There's a good chance Jessica Frances Dukes' Special Agent Maya Miller still has a part to play, too, and we could be seeing Kevin L. Johnson's Sam Dermody again following Miller arresting him. Joseph Sikora's Frank Cosgrove Jr. might make a return despite his, uh, painful injury at Darlene's hands – and his father Frank Cosgrove Sr., played by John Bedford Lloyd, could also be back.

As for confirmed cast members, season 3 ended with Omar Navarro embracing the Byrdes and telling them "today is a beginning," and the actor behind the cartel boss, Felix Solis, is a series regular for season 4, so expect to see him back. Damian Young will also be a series regular for the fourth installment, so we'll be seeing more of Jim Rattelsdorf too. Newcomers Alfonso Herrera and Adam Rothenberg are joining the cast as regulars, with Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, and Katrina Lenk recurring.

Deadline reports that Herrera's character Javi Elizonndro is part of the Navarro family, but is planning on taking the cartel for himself while pretending to be a loyal lieutenant. Rothenberg, meanwhile, will play Mel Sattem, an ex-police officer turned private investigator, while Birchir will play Navarro's priest. Castillo will play Sheriff Leigh Guerrero of Missouri law enforcement, and Lenk will play Clare Shaw, a biopharmaceutical company CEO.

Also reported by Deadline , Eric Ladin will join the cast in a recurring role as Kerry, a man who lives recklessly and is always on the look-out for the next big thing.

Ozark season 4 plot

Plot details are thin on the ground right now, but it's easy to speculate what might be headed our way in Ozark season 4. For one thing, Ruth is likely to do something drastic after Wendy allowed Ben to be killed – and Ruth is now on Darlene's team, which could spell trouble for the Byrdes.

The official plot summary for season 4 reads : "The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."

Jason Bateman has given a brief teaser about what to expect: "A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)." He's also revealed that he knows the series' ending, telling Indie Wire : "I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?" He added: "We had some great conversations about that, and he's got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it's great."

Chris Mundy, Ozark's showrunner, said to Entertainment Weekly of an at-the-time hypothetical fourth season: "Well, if we're lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

Ben's death was a huge shock, and took its toll on his sister Wendy, who broke down afterwards. Ruth was almost a surrogate Byrde at that point, but his death has split them apart seemingly for good – it'll be hard for her to ever forgive Wendy giving the go-ahead for Ben's murder. Plus, Wendy and Marty's son Jonah knows the truth about Ben's death – and he didn't take it well at all, so there's plenty of trouble on the horizon.

Then there's Navarro, who is also about to become a big presence in the series following season 3's shocking ending. That will likely introduce a lot more danger into the Byrdes' everyday lives. Mundy also detailed what's coming up for the Byrdes and Navarro: "Marty kind of said it in the speech that he gives to try and get Wendy out of bed, which is that we have to burrow all the way into the center of this thing. To us, it's that. It's, you're a vital part of this enterprise now and you're completely on his radar, to the point where he's commingling his or someone else's blood with yours, you're sharing in that. And so, for better or worse, you're completely in this game, and now it's yours to see if you have another play left in you."

We can also expect the Byrdes to be more of a team moving forward. "Part of what they've come to understand in season 3 is that they've each tried to do it completely on their own and the whole thing doesn't work unless they're actually doing it together," Mundy continued. "They're both smart and capable and willing to do some things, but it's not enough until there's the two of them. The end of season 3 brought that into sharp relief, so that's where they are, and I think they both feel it – and not just as an intellectual thing, it's finally sort of an emotional realization."

Without Ruth, it's almost certain that the duo will need to present a united front to deal with their challenges.

Ozark season 4 showrunner and directors

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner for Ozark season 4, and while star Jason Bateman has previously directed the first two episodes of every season, for Ozark's swan song, this unfortunately won't be possible.

Bateman stepped away from the director's chair due to the pandemic. He explained to IndieWire: "As normal, I was going to do the first two episodes, but as we were looking through the protocols, the guidelines, all the complications with COVID, [and] the producer side of me made me think it's just not responsible to have one of the actors direct the first two, given that we're still going to be getting our perimeter safe… Because if one of the actors gets sick, we all have to go home for weeks. If one of the crew members gets sick – while I'm making sure their salary is protected while they're in quarantine – we can hire a replacement. So it just didn't seem smart for me to [direct] the first two [episodes]."