The Oscars 2022 winners list – updating!

The Oscars 2022 winners are being announced! The first non-televised awards are currently being given out, with Dune the current leader with Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Cinematography, and Best Editing.

There's all to play for, with the biggest award of the night – Best Picture – being the last one announced. The current favorites are The Power of the Dog and CODA. Check out our rundown of the Oscars 2022 predictions.

Below, we are bolding the winners as are announced. Keep updating this page to keep up with all the latest.

The Oscars 2022 winners in full

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Judi Dench, Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

Dune – WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune – WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom

Best Original Song

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – WINNER

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER

House of Gucci

Best Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune – WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

Dune – WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune – WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Costume design