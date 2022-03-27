The Oscars 2022 winners list – updating!

The Oscars 2022 winners are being announced! The first non-televised awards are currently being given out, with Dune the current leader with Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Cinematography, and Best Editing.
There's all to play for, with the biggest award of the night – Best Picture – being the last one announced. The current favorites are The Power of the Dog and CODA. Check out our rundown of the Oscars 2022 predictions.
Below, we are bolding the winners as are announced. Keep updating this page to keep up with all the latest.
The Oscars 2022 winners in full
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Best Cinematography
- Dune – WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune – WINNER
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom
Best Original Song
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper – WINNER
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye – WINNER
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball – WINNER
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
- House of Gucci
Best Achievement in Sound
- Belfast
- Dune – WINNER
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
- Dune – WINNER
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Original Score
- Don't Look Up
- Dune – WINNER
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Costume design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story