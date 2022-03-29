Academy launches review into Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation looking at "further action and consequences"

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun an official review into the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The incident saw Smith take to the stage and strike Rock after he made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to G.I. Jane, a bald protagonist (Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia). Smith then returned to his seat and shouted "keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth" twice.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," a spokesperson said, per Variety. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

The Academy previously posted a statement online that did not mention Smith by name. Rock is not pressing charges.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the moment is expected to be the main topic of discussion at an upcoming full meeting of the Academy's board of governors. The report adds that a sanction is "likely," which could see Smith's membership to the Academy suspended, but is unlikely to see his Best Actor Oscar rescinded.

Smith addressed the incident in his acceptance speech: "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees." He has since apologized directly to Rock online.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," reads part of the statement posted to Smith's Instagram. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

According to a new report from People, removing Smith from the Oscars was "seriously" considered – but ultimately, the actor remained at the ceremony. Another report from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the backstage reaction to the moment.

