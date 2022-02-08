The Oscars 2022 nominations list in full: The Power of the Dog leads as Dune follows

The Oscars 2022 nominations are here. As expected, The Power of the Dog leads the way with 12 nominations, while Dune and Belfast are in hot pursuit with 10 and seven nominations, respectively.
More mainstream hits, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, also received some acclaim from the Academy. In the acting categories, the likes of Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Olivia Colman were all given nominations.
This year's Best Picture field is now up to 10, with the frontrunners being The Power of the Dog and Belfast. Netflix also made the shortlist elsewhere with Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, which, despite having a mixed initial reception, has been nominated for various categories. Dune also makes the list, though Denis Villeneuve (perhaps surprisingly) was left out of the Best Director picks.
There were history-makers in the field, too, with CODA's Troy Kotsur becoming the second-ever Deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar. Jane Campion also become the first woman ever to be nominated for Best Director twice, following The Piano.
Drive My Car has picked up speed this awards season to nab a few noms, with filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi being named in the Best Director category. Many will also be pleased to see Kristen Stewart sneak into the Best Actress category for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer after a relatively sparse pre-Oscars season.
Want to pick through the entire list, scowling at the snubs and fist-pumping the potential winners for the 94th Academy Awards? We’ve got the full rundown below, from every single category. First up, all 10 Best Picture nominations for this year.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick... Boom
Best Original Song
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best Achievement in Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Original Score
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Costume design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
