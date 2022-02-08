The Oscars 2022 nominations list in full: The Power of the Dog leads as Dune follows

The Oscars 2022 nominations are here. As expected, The Power of the Dog leads the way with 12 nominations, while Dune and Belfast are in hot pursuit with 10 and seven nominations, respectively.

More mainstream hits, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, also received some acclaim from the Academy. In the acting categories, the likes of Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Olivia Colman were all given nominations.

This year's Best Picture field is now up to 10, with the frontrunners being The Power of the Dog and Belfast. Netflix also made the shortlist elsewhere with Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, which, despite having a mixed initial reception, has been nominated for various categories. Dune also makes the list, though Denis Villeneuve (perhaps surprisingly) was left out of the Best Director picks.

There were history-makers in the field, too, with CODA's Troy Kotsur becoming the second-ever Deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar. Jane Campion also become the first woman ever to be nominated for Best Director twice, following The Piano.

Drive My Car has picked up speed this awards season to nab a few noms, with filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi being named in the Best Director category. Many will also be pleased to see Kristen Stewart sneak into the Best Actress category for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer after a relatively sparse pre-Oscars season.

Want to pick through the entire list, scowling at the snubs and fist-pumping the potential winners for the 94th Academy Awards? We’ve got the full rundown below, from every single category. First up, all 10 Best Picture nominations for this year.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Judi Dench, Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom

Best Original Song

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

